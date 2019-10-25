The Baylor men’s tennis team posted a 4-0 record on the opening day of the ITA Texas Regional Championships on Friday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
Baylor freshmen Rahul Dhokia and Christopher Frantzen kicked things off with an 8-3 doubles win over Abilene Christian’s Taine Bernhard and Sebastian Langdon. In doing so, Dhokia and Christopher Frantzen will join two other Baylor doubles teams in the round of 64. Fourth-seeded Sven Lah and Constantin Frantzen and sixth-seeded Ryan Dickerson and Matias Soto had first-round byes.
In singles action, Constantin Frantzen captured a 6-3, 6-3 win over Texas Tech’s Jackson Cobb in the first round. Then, Dickerson recorded a 6-4, 6-0 victory against SMU’s Tomas Vaise while Christopher Frantzen finished off the night with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Rice’s Eric Rutledge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.