NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — The Baylor men’s tennis team posted three singles wins and two more in doubles on Wednesday, the first day of play at the ITA National Fall Championships.
Baylor’s Sven Lah defeated Joshua Peck of North Carolina, 6-3, 6-3, Adrian Boitan beat 15th-seeded Kyle Seelig of Ohio State, 6-3, 7-6(5), and Matias Soto edged South Carolina’s Raphael Lambling, 0-6, 7-5, 6-4.
In the round of 32, Soto advances to face Giovanni Oradini of Mississippi State. Lah will play No. 12 seed Matej Vocel of Oklahoma State, and Boitan will challenge Seward County Community College’s Oscar Gabriel Ortiz.
In the doubles draw, Baylor’s Ryan Dickerson and Soto rolled to a 6-0, 7-6(3) victory over No. 5 seed Blake Croyder and Philip Henning of Georgia. Lah and senior Constantin Frantzen closed out the opening day with a 6-4, 6-2 upset over No. 4 seed Brian Berdusco and Johannes Ingildsen of Florida.
