When Brian Boland came to Baylor as the school’s director of tennis at the start of the 2018-2019 school year, it was a high-profile combination of successful program with accomplished leader.
Now, entering Boland’s second spring, the Baylor men’s tennis team appears ready to blast off.
The Bears took the No. 5 spot in the ITA preseason rankings, proof of high expectations from the outside looking in.
There’s plenty of evidence to back it up, too.
Baylor returns four key players — Adrian Boitan, Constantin Frantzen, Sven Lah and Matias Soto — that helped the Bears reach the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight last May.
Then the Bears added a talented group of newcomers in the fall and spring. Baylor freshman Jenson Brooksby grabbed the most sensational headlines as he defeated Tomas Berdych in the first round of the U.S. Open in August.
He could have gone pro immediately, but instead chose to join a big group of newcomers to the Baylor program. He’ll be competing with fellow freshmen Joseph Chen, Rahul Dhokia, Christopher Frantzen, Alex Garcia and Sebastian Nothhaft, and the Bears returning players for a spot on the court.
“I think any time you play on a team that’s competing at the highest level, you should expect to come into a situation where nothing is guaranteed and you’re going to have to work really hard to get playing time,” Boland said. “I think that’s a positive. I want to create that culture.”
Boland, working with a deep team, will put together a lineup for Saturday’s season-opening doubleheader at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. The Bears will face Boise State at 2 p.m. and Texas-Arlington at 6 p.m.
Lah, a junior who has seen plenty of action in his first two seasons at Baylor, knows having a deep roster creates a lot of opportunities for players to prove themselves.
“I think all 12 guys can play at any position, 1 through 6, singles and doubles,” Lah said. “But (the Bears younger players) got to adapt quickly.”
Following Saturday’s action, Baylor will play Nebraska on Monday. Then the Bears host an ITA Kick-Off Weekend event Jan. 25 and 26 on the Hawkins indoor courts.
While the early portion of the season will be a chance for the Bears to prove their merit, they know it’s also an even bigger opportunity for opponents.
The Baylor players will be striving not to be a feather in someone else’s cap.
“We certainly can’t hide,” Boland said. “I think we’re going to be hunted and we need to embrace that. The expectations are high. But at the same time I think we have the veterans, the leadership and the depth to face the challenge.”
