The Baylor men’s tennis team notched a pair of wins to start the season, blanking Boise State, 7-0, and cruising past Texas-Arlington, 6-1, on Saturday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
The Bears posted six straight victories in singles action during their shut out of Boise State. Matias Soto opened the season playing in the No. 1 position and cruised past the Broncos’ Kyryll Kryvchun, 6-3, 6-1.
Adrian Boitan, Sven Lah, Ryan Dickerson, Finn Bass and Rahul Dhokia all won their singles matches to start the season as well.
Lah and Constantin Frantzen, Soto and Dickerson and Boitan and Bass all won doubles matches in the season-opening win over Boise State.
Dickerson notched the deciding fourth point in Baylor’s victory over UT-Arlington as he defeated Eduardo Simo, 6-0, 6-3.
Baylor’s Lightfoot tops nation in track opener
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Well, that was quite a takeoff for KC Lightfoot and the Baylor track and field team.
Lightfoot, Baylor’s sophomore All-American pole vaulter, cleared 18-81/2 in his opening performance of the season. That mark led the nation for the opening weekend of college track and field, was a facility record, and also gave Lightfoot the top male field event honor at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational on Saturday.
Baylor’s Riley Richards finished second in the event at 17-23/4.
Other highlights for Baylor included victories in both runnings of the men’s 4x400 relay. Baylor’s “A” team won the premier division at 3:09.89, and the “B” team won the regular division at 3:14.12. BU’s Trey Fields won the premier division of the 400 in a time of 47.11 seconds, just ahead of former Bear-turned-Nike-pro Wil London (47.42).
The Bears also got wins from Kennedy Bailey in the women’s 60-meter hurdles (8.25), Jayson Baldridge in the men’s 200 (21.83), Tuesdi Tidwell in the women’s pole vault (a meet-record 14-31/4) and Alex Madlock in the women’s triple jump (42-7). Maxwell Willis also turned in a strong meet, finishing second in the 60-meter dash (6.71) and running a leg on that victorious 4x400 premier team.
Baylor will return to action at next Saturday’s Texas A&M Invitational in College Station.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.