The Baylor men’s tennis team posted a pair of victories over Omaha and Grand Canyon on Saturday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
The Bears (10-3), currently checking in at No. 26 in the ITA rankings, swept Omaha, 7-0, in the first match of the day. Then in the nightcap, Baylor claimed the first six points in another lopsided victory.
Baylor’s doubles team of Sven Lah and Constantin Frantzen won their courts in both matches to help clinch those points.
In singles play versus Omaha, Bears Matias Soto, Lah, Adrian Boitan, Frantzen, Rahul Dhokia and Sebastian Nothhaft all won in straight sets.
Lah, Boitan, Frantzen and Nothhaft also claimed straight-sets wins against Grand Canyon.
Baylor’s season continues next weekend with a match at Illinois at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign, Ill.
