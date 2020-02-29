CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Baylor men’s tennis team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to claim a 4-3 match victory over No. 45 Illinois on Saturday night at the Atkins Tennis Center.

The Fighting Illini grabbed the doubles point, then won an early singles match to take the early lead.

But No. 21 Baylor responded to tie it at 2 as Finn Bass defeated Illinois’ Lucas Horve, 6-4, 6-0, and Adrian Boitan finished off Alex Brown, 6-4, 6-4.

The Bears took the lead when freshman Sebastian Nothhaft outlasted Vuk Budic, 6-4, 7-6. Then Baylor clinched it when Constantin Frantzen claimed a three-set victory over Zeke Clark, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Baylor (11-3) continues its season by hosting Valparaiso at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

