CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Baylor men’s tennis team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to claim a 4-3 match victory over No. 45 Illinois on Saturday night at the Atkins Tennis Center.
The Fighting Illini grabbed the doubles point, then won an early singles match to take the early lead.
But No. 21 Baylor responded to tie it at 2 as Finn Bass defeated Illinois’ Lucas Horve, 6-4, 6-0, and Adrian Boitan finished off Alex Brown, 6-4, 6-4.
The Bears took the lead when freshman Sebastian Nothhaft outlasted Vuk Budic, 6-4, 7-6. Then Baylor clinched it when Constantin Frantzen claimed a three-set victory over Zeke Clark, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.
Baylor (11-3) continues its season by hosting Valparaiso at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.