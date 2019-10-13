HOCLKEY – On the final day of the Big 12 Match Play Tournament Sunday, Baylor men’s golf went 1-1, ending with a win against TCU.
The Bears faced Oklahoma to determine the final standings in Pool B. Oklahoma won the day with a 4-1-1 win.
The Bears then faced TCU from Pool A in the afternoon. In that match play, Baylor defeated TCU in a 6-0 sweep against the Frogs, with all six matches decided by at least two holes.
With the matches from Sunday, Baylor’s all-time record at the Big 12 Match Play is 7-3. The Bears’ record in individual matches is 33-18-9. For this week’s Big 12 Match Play, Baylor defeated Oklahoma State, 3-1-2, and TCU, 6-0. The Bears fell to Kansas, 4-2, Kansas State, 4-1-1, and Oklahoma, 4-1-1.
The team completes the fall schedule as the Bears host the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate on Oct. 21-22 at Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas.
