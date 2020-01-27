TUCSON, Ariz. – The Baylor men’s golf team posted scores of 9-under 275 and 5-over 289 to move into second place at the end of the first day of the Arizona Intercollegiate on Monday at Sewailo Golf Club.
Baylor is six strokes behind tournament host and team leader Arizona, which fired a pair of under-par team rounds. The Bears are seven strokes in front of Washington in third place entering Tuesday’s final round.
Arizona’s Trevor Werbylo topped the individual leader board at 6-under after the opening day. Werbylo went low in the first round with a 6-under 65, then shot even par later in the day. He’s one stroke clear of three goflers tied for second.
Baylor is led by senior Cooper Dossey, junior Ryan Grider and redshirt junior Travis McInroe, who are tied for ninth place individually with matching scores of 1-under 141. Grider posted a 6-under in the morning, his first round played for Baylor since May after missing the entire fall season with an injury. Dossey shot 4-under 67 in the first round, and McInroe, who is competing as an individual shot 3-under 68 in the morning.
McInroe has one hole remaining to complete his second round when play resumes Tuesday.
