Royal Oaks Intercollegiate

Baylor golfer Cooper Dossey carded a 2-under 69 for the Bears in Tuesday's final round at Royal Oaks.

 Associated Press -- Richard Rodriguez

DALLAS — The Baylor men’s golf team took second at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate, which wrapped up Tuesday at Royal Oaks Country Club. The Bears came into the day in third, but moved ahead of Liberty by day’s end.

SMU won the tournament at 27-under, while the Bears came in at 16-under. Liberty (-12), Michigan (-4) and Charlotte (-1) rounded out the top five.

All five members of Baylor’s team finished in the top 20, led by Colin Kober, who came in at 5-under 208. Kober shot 1-under 70 in the final round. Mark Reppe finished 10th after his final-round 71 closed out a career-best three-round total of 4-under 209.

Baylor wrapped up its fall schedule with the event, and will be off until Arizona Intercollegiate Jan. 27-28 at Tucson, Ariz.

