HOCKLEY — Kansas State University took a 4-1-1 win over Baylor Saturday at the Big 12 Match Play competition, leaving the Bears at 1-2 in tournament play. Two matches remain on Sunday.
The Bears will play Oklahoma on Sunday morning. A win there would put Baylor in third place in the Pool B standings. The Bears will play the Pool A equivalent team. If Baylor finishes in third, they would play the third-place Pool A team.
Baylor is 6-2 all time at the Big 12 Match Play, and have posted a 26-14-8 record in individual matches.
