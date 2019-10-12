Baylor men’s golf loses to Kansas State in Big 12 Match Play

HOCKLEY – Kansas State University took a 4-1-1 win over Baylor Saturday at the Big 12 Match Play competition, leaving the Bears at 1-2 in tournament play. Two matches remain on Sunday.

The Bears will play Oklahoma on Sunday morning. A win there would put Baylor in third place in the Pool B standings. The Bears will play the Pool A equivalent team. If Baylor finishes in third, they would play the third-place Pool A team.

Baylor is 6-2 all time at the Big 12 Match Play, and have posted a 26-14-8 record in individual matches.

