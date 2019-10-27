The Baylor men’s tennis doubles team of Ryan Dickerson and Matias Soto won two matches on Sunday to advance to the finals of the ITA Texas Regional Championships at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Sixth-seeded Dickerson and Soto defeated third-seeded Austin Abbrat and Stefan Storch of Rice, 8-4, in the quarterfinals and then beat top seeded Bjorn Thomson and Parker Wynn of Texas Tech, 7-6(6), 6-4, in the semifinals.
Dickerson and Soto will play the Texas team of Christian Sigsgaard and Yuya Ito at 11 a.m. on Monday at Hurd Tennis Center.
In singles play, Baylor’s Sven Lah defeated Texas’ Jacob Bullard, 6-4, 6-2 in the round of 16. Lah went on to beat Texas A&M’s Noah Schachter in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-3. Lah will play Austin Abbrat of Texas A&M in the semifinals at 9 a.m. on Monday.
