Keep up-to-date on WacoTrib.com with the latest Baylor commitments and signings.
|2020 signing class
|L.J.
Cryer
|PG
|6-0
|Katy
Morton Ranch
|• Guard can 'get hot in a hurry'
|Dain
Dainja
|C
|6-8
|Park Center
(Minn.)
|• Top 50 recruit picks BU
|Zach
Loveday
|F
|6-11
|Huntington
(W.Va.)
|• Towering trombone player likes look of Waco
|2019 signing class
|Jordan
Turner
|F
|6-6
|Sunrise Christian
(Kan.)
|• Elite forward likes 'family atmosphere'
|2019 transfers
|Adam
Flagler
|G
|6-1
|Presbyterian
(S.C.)
|• Scoring leader switches to Baylor
|Jonathan
Tchamwa
Tchatchoua
|F
|6-8
|UNLV
|• Cameroon native brings big talent
|Decommitted (2019)
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|School
|Read more
|Jordyn
Adams
|G
|6-3
|Silsbee
|• Sophomore guard picks Bears
|2018 transfer
|Devonte
Bandoo
|G
|6-3
|Hutchinson
(Kan.) CC
|• Bears beat out others for juco guard
|2018 signing class
|Darius
Allen
|W
|6-4
|Palm Beach
State College
|• Bears get juco commit
|Ibby
Ali
|C
|6-9
|Little Rock
(Ark.) Catholic
|Jared
Butler
|G
|6-3
|Reserve
(La.)
|Matthew
Mayer
|F
|6-7
|Austin
Westlake
|• 4-star offensive talent picks BU
|Flo
Thamba
|C
|6-10
|Mt. Mission
(Grundy, Va.)
|• Bears land big man
|Decommitted (2018)
|Jeremiah
Gambrell
|PG
|6-0
|Houston
Madison
|• Bears get PG of the future
|2017 signing class
|Leonard
Allen
|C
|7-0
|San Diego
(Calif.) CC
|• 7-footer with pedigree commits
|Tristan
Clark
|PF
|6-8
|SA
Wagner
|• Versatile 4-star talent picks BU
|2016 signing class > Read more
|Tyson
Jolly
|SG
|6-4
|Putnam City West (Okla.)
Elev8 (Fla.)
|• Cal signee flips to Baylor
|Manu
Lecomte
|G
|5-11
|Miami (Fla.)
transfer
|• Miami G transferring to Baylor
|Nuni
Omot
|F
|6-9
|Indian Hills
CC (Iowa)
|• 6-9 commit gets attention after growth spurt
|Mark
Vital
|G
|6-4
|Lake Charles (La.)
Washington-Marion
|• Top national prospect verbals to BU
|2015 signing class > Read more
|Joseph
Acuil
|PF/C
|7-0
|Neosho
(Kan.) CC
|• 7-foot Aussie commits to Baylor men
|Jake
Lindsey
|PG
|6-5
|Olympus HS
(Holladay, Utah)
|• Lindsey follows in father’s footsteps
|King
McClure
|G
|6-3
|Dallas Triple A
Academy
|• Guard chooses BU over Kansas, UCLA
|Wendell
Mitchell
|G
|6-2
|Rockdale
|2014 signings
|Deng
Deng
|PF
|6-8
|Baytown Lee
|• BU snags versatile forward Deng
|Damiyne
Durham
|G
|6-5
|Oakwood
|• 1A standout shooting guard picks Baylor
|Kobe
Eubanks
|SG
|6-5
|Centerreach (N.Y.)
Our Savior
New American
|• Bears add high-scoring shooting guard
|T.J.
Maston
|F
|6-7
|DeSoto
|• DeSoto forward commits to BU men
|Lester
Medford
|PG
|5-11
|Indian Hills
CC (Iowa)
|• Baylor men add juco PG to signing class
