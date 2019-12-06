The No. 18 Baylor men’s basketball team has long anticipated its Top 25 matchup against No. 12 Arizona at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center.
But when the game was scheduled on ESPNU, no one had any idea that the Baylor football team would be playing in its first Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma at the same time at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Though Baylor looked at some other times to tip off the basketball game, a change couldn’t be worked out. So Baylor is allowing free admission to the basketball game and fans are invited to watch the football game afterwards at the Stone Room at the Ferrell Center.
“I’m not going to be talking about the football score at halftime, and in the time outs we’re not going to be talking about it,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “But I know all our guys are going to be excited to watch the game when our game is over. I know Baylor Nation with everything that’s going on this weekend, you really have a lot of great options to choose from. I know Central Texas, it’s a great opportunity to have a lot of people in the Ferrell Center that might not normally get a chance to get in and have great seats.”
Arizona (9-0) will be the third Top 25 team the Bears (6-1) will face this season after splitting the first two games, including a 67-64 loss to No. 22 Washington on Nov. 8 in Anchorage, Alaska, and an 87-78 win over No. 23 Villanova on Nov. 24 at the Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Invitational.
The Baylor players enjoy playing highly-ranked teams because it gets them ready for the rigors of the Big 12.
“We’re all aggressive competitors who like to play the best, and it’s an opportunity to help our resume out,” said Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie. “I think playing Washington and Villanova helped get some of those little jitters out. But also I think the biggest thing is it makes you feel more comfortable and helps guy get rid of some of that anxiety.”
Drew expects to have center Tristan Clark back in the lineup against the Wildcats after he missed Baylor’s 78-46 blowout of Maryland-Eastern Shore on Tuesday with knee soreness.
Clark has slowly been working his way back after going down in early January with a knee injury that ended last season for him. Clark has played in five of Baylor’s seven games this season, but he’s struggled as he’s averaged six points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 36.1 percent from the field in 20.6 minutes per game.
“It’s going to be a process,” Drew said. “But I think we’ve become wiser and better at getting him more prepared successfully, and long term be able to handle this.”
The Bears want to have all hands on deck against a talented Arizona squad that features an explosive offense that’s tied for third nationally with 87.1 points per game and ranks second in the country with a 52.8 field goal percentage.
The Wildcats are led by 6-11 freshman forward Zeke Nnaji, who is averaging a team-high 17.1 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting a remarkable 73.7 percent from the field.
“We know him very well,” Drew said. “We recruited him and he visited here. He’s a really good player, very similar to Tristan last year. We’ve got to make it tough and limit his touches and not let him get the ball in scoring areas.”
Freshman guard Nico Mannion is averaging 15.1 points and 5.8 assists while shooting 43.2 percent from 3-point range. The Wildcats’ third double-figure scoring freshman is guard Josh Green, who is averaging 13.2 points and shooting 37.9 percent from 3-point range.
The Wildcats also have two other major long-range shooting threats as Dylan Smith has nailed 15 of 31 3-pointers and Jemarl Baker has drained 14 of 28 treys. Drew said the Bears must limit Arizona’s transition baskets to keep such a dynamic offense under control.
“It’s a very talented team,” Drew said. “There’s a reason there will be close to 30 NBA scouts here. There’s a reason they’ve got a bunch of their guys on draft boards. That means you’re going to control what you can control and make it as difficult as you can on them, but at the same time their skill set jumps out at you because they’ve got three freshmen, each one are capable of being double-double guys and 20-point scorers.”
The Bears will counter with sophomore guard Jared Butler, who is averaging 19.4 points and ranks seventh nationally by shooting 52 percent (26 of 50) from 3-point range while hitting 20 of 22 free throws.
Guard MaCio Teague is averaging 14.9 points and shooting 40 percent from 3-point range while Gillespie has been a force inside by averaging 8.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and two blocks per game.
Baylor’s defense has been tremendous as opponents have shot just 40.7 percent while averaging 61.9 points.
“This being our third big-time game, we know what to expect, we know the environment and the pace the game is going to be at,” Butler said. “I think we pride ourselves on these big-time games. Not to say the other games don’t matter, but these games really matter. They really test our ability and our focus and things like that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.