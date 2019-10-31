The Baylor men’s tennis team will compete in the Ralston/Neufeld Coaches Challenge Friday through Monday at the SMU Tennis Complex in Dallas.

Ryan Dickerson, Rahul Dhokia and Christopher Frantzen will resume fall action while sophomore Adrian Boitan will compete in his first fall matches of the season.

Dickerson leads the Bears with a 5-2 singles record, followed by Dhokia at 3-3 and Frantzen at 4-5 this fall.

Baylor will compete alongside Arkansas, Liberty, Mississippi State, Princeton, Rice, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, Tyler JC, UT Arlington and Wichita State in the inaugural event.

This marks the first edition of the Ralston/Neufeld Coaches Challenge named for the last two coaches of SMU Tennis; Dennis Ralston, who brought the Mustangs to four Final Fours and Carl Neufeld, who won 401 games at the helm of SMU Men's Tennis.

