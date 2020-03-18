Kansas Baylor Basketball

Baylor forward Tristan Clark, left, and Baylor guard Mark Vital, right, defend Kansas guard Marcus Garrett, center, under the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

 Ray Carlin

The Baylor men’s basketball team finished a program-best fifth in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll released Wednesday.

The Bears finished behind Kansas, Gonzaga, Dayton and Florida State. No. 1 Kansas received 63 first-place votes while No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 3 Dayton received one first-place vote apiece.

Baylor, which compiled a 26-4 overall record and placed second in the Big 12 with a 15-3 record, finished No. 4 in the Top 25 coaches poll released Tuesday.

