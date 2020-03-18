The Baylor men's basketball team finished a program-best fifth in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll released Wednesday.

The Bears finished behind Kansas, Gonzaga, Dayton and Florida State. No. 1 Kansas received 63 first-place votes while No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 3 Dayton received one first-place vote apiece.

Baylor, which compiled a 26-4 overall record and placed second in the Big 12 with a 15-3 record, finished No. 4 in the Top 25 coaches poll released Tuesday.

