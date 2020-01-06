Following last year’s journey to the NCAA championship game, Texas Tech coach Chris Beard faced a big-time rebuilding job this season.
With talents like Big 12 player of the year Jarrett Culver and defensive giant Tariq Owens gone, Beard had to reconstruct his roster with transfers and younger players.
But after dropping three straight games, the Red Raiders got back on their feet with a win over then-No. 1 Louisville on Dec. 10 at Madison Square Garden to start a five-game winning streak.
Saturday’s Big 12-opening 85-50 blowout of Oklahoma State was proof that the No. 22 Red Raiders are a team to be reckoned with again coming off last year’s Big 12 co-championship with Kansas State.
Riding a 10-game winning streak, No. 4 Baylor will try to become the first team to beat the Red Raiders this season at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The matchup against the Red Raiders followed by Saturday’s game against No. 3 Kansas in Lawrence will likely be the most challenging week on the Big 12 schedule for the Bears (11-1, 1-0), who opened conference play with Saturday’s 59-44 win over Texas at the Ferrell Center.
“The two road games are at arguably the two toughest places to play in the Big 12,” said Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie. “But we’ve been playing pretty well, and it’s just one more test and will help show the rest of the conference and other teams that we really are that good.”
Texas Tech (10-3, 1-0) has won all eight home games this season, and the biggest reason is Beard’s tough, physical, highly disciplined defense.
“Obviously, they have the same principles and apply the same pressure and defensive tenacity,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Yes, a lot of different faces, and Coach Beard has done a great job in integrating a bunch of new players with his scheme in a short period of time. Coach Beard has always done a good job of bringing in older guys as well, so they have college experience, and physically and mentally they’re ready for the rigors of college basketball.”
Among the five Red Raiders averaging double-figure scoring, junior guard Davide Moretti and sophomore guard Kyler Edwards were key contributors on last year’s team.
Leading scorer Jahmi’us Ramsey, a freshman guard from Duncanville, is averaging 17.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting a remarkable 47.9 percent from 3-point range.
Ramsey missed four games earlier this season with a hamstring injury, but he’s a big difference maker as evidenced by his 18-point performance against Oklahoma State as he nailed four of seven 3-pointers.
Moretti is averaging 13.2 points and is the best free throw shooter in the Big 12 with a 93.8 percentage (45 of 48). Freshman guard Terrence Shannon is averaging 12.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while Edwards is averaging 10.7 points and 4.5 rebounds.
Forward TJ Holyfield, a graduate transfer from SFA, is averaging 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. Virginia Tech transfer forward Chris Clarke has also been a major factor for the Red Raiders with 7.1 points and a team-high 8.9 rebounds per game.
“When you get grad transfers or older transfers, once you play through a college season – it’s like an NBA season, you can play through 82 games on a good team or a bad team — you’ve still gone through the grind of a college basketball, which is a lot longer than high school basketball,” Drew said.
The Bears beat the Longhorns by double-digits despite shooting just 31.3 percent. Leading scorers Jared Butler and MaCio Teague combined for 34 points, but hit just nine of 31 shots from the field. However, Teague hit all nine free throw attempts while Butler hit all four free throws.
“That’s just the game of basketball and unfortunately it was one of those nights,” Butler said. “Most importantly, we always tell ourselves our defense will never waver no matter what our offense is doing. Good defense travels. Whether we’re making shots or missing shots, we’ll be able to play good defense.”
While the Bears struggled offensively, their defense was superb as they limited the Longhorns to 34.6 percent shooting while holding a 48-35 rebounding advantage. Baylor’s defense was sparked by Gillespie with 12 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Texas’ 44 points were the fewest in coach Shaka Smart’s five seasons at the school. After playing a great deal of zone defense throughout the last decade, Drew has relied on man-to-man most of this season.
“First of all, we don’t have the size and length that we’ve had and we’re playing more guards,” Drew said. “So that leads to a defense more pressure-oriented and rather than being reactive more proactive. The big thing is our defense will face (Texas Tech’s) motion offense for the first time really. Most people don’t run motion anymore. More passing and cutting, less ball screens and dribbling. It’s tough to prepare for anything different.”
