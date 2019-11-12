Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard earned the Football Writers Association of America Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week award the FWAA announced on Tuesday.
Bernard made 19 tackles with three tackles for losses, a sack and an interception in Baylor’s 29-23 triple-overtime win over TCU on Saturday.
Bernard leads Baylor with 68 tackles this season.
The FWAA selects a Bronko Nagurski player of the week each week during the regular season. Bernard will now be added to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List. The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce five finalists for the 2019 Bronko Nagurski Trophy on Nov. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.