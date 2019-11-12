Baylor TCU (copy)

Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard runs the sideline on his interception past TCU tight end Artayvious Lynn, left, in the second half.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard earned the Football Writers Association of America Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week award the FWAA announced on Tuesday.

Bernard made 19 tackles with three tackles for losses, a sack and an interception in Baylor’s 29-23 triple-overtime win over TCU on Saturday.

Bernard leads Baylor with 68 tackles this season.

The FWAA selects a Bronko Nagurski player of the week each week during the regular season. Bernard will now be added to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List. The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce five finalists for the 2019 Bronko Nagurski Trophy on Nov. 20.

