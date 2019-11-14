Watching linebacker Clay Johnston standing on the sidelines with crutches, Terrel Bernard’s heart sunk along with the rest of his Baylor teammates.
Johnston was playing the best football of his career when he limped off the field with a season-ending knee injury after getting an interception against Texas Tech on Oct. 12.
The preseason all-Big 12 linebacker was a sideline to sideline force who had played a major part in making Baylor’s defense one of the best in the league, bringing the kind of experience and savvy that only a fifth-year senior could offer.
Bernard felt especially close to Johnston since the veteran linebacker has been his mentor as they shared the practice field, film room and study sessions together for three years.
“That was really difficult for everybody on the team because Clay is the last person something like that should happen to, especially at this time in his career,” Bernard said. “He’s just a great dude. On the field, he’s a captain and a leader. Off the field, he’s probably the best person on the team. So seeing him get hurt was just heart breaking. It’s just a sad thing.”
At the same time, Bernard knew he had to step up and try to fill Johnston’s role.
The way Bernard has performed in Baylor’s last three games has been nothing short of phenomenal.
Making the difficult move from outside linebacker to middle linebacker, Bernard earned Big 12 defensive player of the week after collecting nine tackles against Oklahoma State and sealing the 45-27 road win when he scooped up quarterback Spencer Sanders’ fumble and returned it 20 yards for a fourth quarter touchdown.
In Baylor’s 17-14 win over West Virginia, Bernard collected 10 tackles and his first sack of the season. He trumped himself in last week’s 29-23 triple-overtime win over TCU as he earned Bronko Nagurski national defensive player of the week after amassing 19 tackles with three tackles for loss and his first interception of the season.
The third-year sophomore’s inspired defensive play has helped the No. 12 Bears remain unbeaten at 9-0 and atop the Big 12 heading into Saturday night’s showdown against No. 10 Oklahoma at McLane Stadium.
“There is no doubt that people knew that Terrel when it was his turn to play was going to play at a high level,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “He is just as mature a young player as we have ever had. The great thing is we have two years left with him. Sometimes a guy has 19 tackles and he could be up for whatever and other guys say I could have done that too, but everyone loves Terrel because of how selfless he is and how supportive he is of his teammates.”
Bernard’s 19 tackles were the most for a Baylor player since 2011, and looked like the kind of numbers former Baylor All-American and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary put up 40 years ago.
But when asked about his eye-popping performance, Bernard said a big reason he got the opportunity to make all those tackles was because Baylor defensive linemen Bravvion Roy, James Lynch, James Lockhart and Chidi Ogbonnaya occupied blockers that left him free to take down ballcarriers.
“It was a combination of things,” Bernard said. “Coach (Phil) Snow put us in really good situations with his play calls, and Coach (Mike) Siravo teaching us the tape throughout the whole week. Obviously, the defensive line was taking up all the blocks and stuff for me. I just had fun playing.”
But Bernard put himself in position to make stops because of his dedication to learning the game and making himself a better linebacker that only comes with a lot of hard work and a serious mindset.
“He was in there this morning watching film on his own on an off day, and I just happened to walk by and see him,” said Rhule at his Monday press conference. “I am not a big believer in instincts. I think everything is learned, and I think he works hard at things and he is really critical of himself and that allows him to go fix and improve on things he can get better at.”
Switching from outside to middle linebacker isn’t easy for any player, especially replacing an all-Big 12 senior like Johnston who had deep knowledge of the position. But Bernard had played and studied the position earlier in his career, so he had a working knowledge.
But it’s a demanding position that requires Bernard to call out some of the defensive adjustments after seeing how the opposing offense lines up.
“I had learned the Mike position, but now I’m just trying to do it at a deeper level whenever I found out I would play there a little bit more,” Bernard said. “It’s a little different. Your gaps and stuff change, your responsibility in the pass game changes. You have to kind of set up some of the defenses and stuff when we’re doing something out of our base.
“I make some of the calls and J-Will (outside linebacker Jordan Williams) helps me with some of the stuff as well. It’s just knowing my job and knowing everybody else’s job around me and setting them up too. It’s a little bit more responsibility.”
Bernard has gained a wealth of knowledge from Snow as defensive coordinator and Siravo as linebackers coach, but also from day to day interactions with senior linebackers Blake Lynch, Johnston and Williams.
“These last couple of years being able to watch Clay, Blake and J-Will, I’m so thankful they kind of set the foundation of where I want to be in a couple of years,” Bernard said. “I’ve been able to see how those guys work, and practice and go to meetings, and I’m pushing myself to be the best I can be.”
Blake Lynch has enjoyed seeing Bernard mature into the dynamic linebacker he’s become today.
“Terrel is a great player,” Lynch said. “When Clay went down, we needed somebody to step up and he’s filled that role. Terrel has great instincts. He’s just a football player. He loves to play.”
When Bernard arrived at Baylor out of La Porte High School in 2017, he quickly realized he had a lot to learn about Baylor’s defensive system.
As a four-year starter at La Porte, Bernard gained considerable knowledge by playing outside linebacker his first two years before switching to middle linebacker as a junior and senior. But after seeing the size of Snow’s defensive playbook, he knew college football would demand a whole different level of understanding.
“I’m not going to lie, I was kind of scared,” Bernard said. “I saw it and I’m a perfectionist, and I want to do everything right. I want to know everything. I thought about it and was like ‘Wow, this is going to take a while.’ But Coach Siravo broke it down into bits and pieces for me from start to finish, so I appreciate him. Over time being able to learn more and more has been helpful.”
Bernard was impressive enough during his first preseason camp that he played in Baylor’s first two games before breaking his foot in practice. Instead of sulking about his misfortune, he dug deeper into Baylor’s playbook and hit the weight room to put more muscle on his 204-pound frame that he’s since bulked up to 222.
“I was obviously frustrated at first,” Bernard said. “But then I kind of took a step back and thought what can I do to help me down the road? Learning the defense was the main thing. I took that year to learn it, so I would know it before I started playing again.”
Coming in mostly off the bench last season, Bernard collected 47 tackles with a sack and an interception to help the Bears rebound from a 1-11 season in 2017 to 7-6 in 2018.
Bernard continued to impress Baylor’s defensive coaches as this season got underway as he started the first three games before Williams moved in as a starting outside linebacker. Though Bernard didn’t start Baylor’s first three Big 12 games, he didn’t feel slighted because he was still playing a great deal.
“J-Will was playing better than me at the time and obviously he should have been starting at that point,” Bernard said. “It wasn’t that big of a change for me. I did the same thing last year.”
The Baylor coaches have been preaching about the need to force more turnovers since they arrived three years ago, so when Bernard saw Ogbonnaya strip the ball from Sanders against Oklahoma State, he quickly picked it up and ran untouched into the end zone for his first college touchdown.
“It was exciting and didn’t feel real at first,” Bernard said. “It feels like you’re playing in a video game. I was just at the right place at the right time. Chidi got the strip sack and knocked it out and I just happened to be right there to pick it up.”
Against TCU, Bernard intercepted a tipped pass thrown by Max Duggan late in the third quarter and returned it 20 yards to TCU’s 8 to set up John Mayers’ 24-yard field goal.
Rhule isn’t surprised that Bernard has come up with two big turnovers in the last three games because he made it a priority in practice.
“Even in the last two years when we weren’t really getting turnovers, we would always talk about strip attempts,” Rhule said. “You aren’t ever going to get the ball if you don’t even try to strip it, and he was the one guy consistently who would always do that. That interception was an elite interception. Not many guys can react that fast to that ball.”
With his 38 tackles since taking over at middle linebacker, Bernard leads the Bears with 68 tackles for the season. He’ll likely get a lot more opportunities against Oklahoma since quarterback Jalen Hurts is a dynamic runner.
“We’ve got to stop him from running the ball,” Bernard said. “The last two quarterbacks (Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray) they’ve had, they’ve run the ball on more scrambling situations. But in this offense, he runs the ball in designed quarterback runs, and I think it will be a big part of this game being able to stop that.”
During his down time when he isn’t playing football, Bernard likes to paint. He watches Bob Ross paint landscapes on Netflix, and Bernard has painted scenes like a sailboat at sunset and a glowing moon.
“When I have a little bit of free time, that’s what I like to do,” Bernard said. “I took art appreciation last year, and that’s kind of what got me into it. That was one of the main things in (preseason) camp I was doing. I’d go home for 45 minutes and relax and paint, and listen to music and stuff.”
But when he’s back on the field, he’s all business. He’s having a lot of fun being a key player for an undefeated team that can become the first in school history to start a season 10-0 if the Bears beat the Sooners before a sold-out crowd at McLane Stadium.
“It’s real exciting,” Bernard said. “All the guys are going at this week like any other week in our preparation and focus and stuff. We know we have a great team coming in and we’ll be ready to play.”
