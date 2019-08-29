The Baylor women’s tennis team landed a potential major contributor as coach Joey Scrivano announced that Anastasia Kharitonova has transferred to the Bears from Florida.
Kharitonova, from Moscow, Russia, will be a sophomore for the Bears with three years of eligibility remaining.
Kharitonova played primarily No. 5 and No. 6 singles for Florida, which finished the season ranked No. 24 by the ITA.
“(Kharitonova’s) junior background speaks for itself,” Scrivano said. “What I really like about Nastya and her family is that tennis is a top priority for them. She’s a lefty, plays a power game, and is excited to compete for Baylor.”
Among her accomplishments at the junior level, Kharitonova defeated the No. 1 ranked junior player, Whitney Osuigwe and advanced to the round of 16 at the 2017 US Open Juniors. She collected a 57-25 singles record with a 40-23 doubles mark on the ITF World Tennis Tour.
