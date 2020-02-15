Baylor women’s basketball signees Sarah Andrews and Hannah Gusters have been selected to play in the Jordan Brand Classic, a high school all-star game featuring elite male and female high school seniors.
Andrews and Gusters, teammates at Irving MacArthur, are both ranked in the top 10 nationally in the class of 2020. They signed their national letters of intent to Baylor together on Nov. 13 at a ceremony at MacArthur High School.
The Jordan Brand Classic, now in its 19th year, will held in Chicago at the Wintrust Arena with the girls game tipping at 6 p.m. on March 27.
Gusters, a 6-foot-4 post, is averaging 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Andrews, a 5-7 point guard, is averaging 14 points and six assists. They led MacArthur to the District 6-6A title and the top seed from the district entering the upcoming playoffs.
BU women’s tennis hosting Illinois on Community Day
The Baylor women’s tennis team will face Illinois at noon on Sunday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
The Bears (6-0) will be trying to notch their first 7-0 start since 2015 and their first win ever over Illinois (3-5).
All five of Illinois’ losses this season have come to teams ranked in the Top 20 in the ITA. The Illini have lost to to No. 5 Duke, No. 7 Texas, No. 2 UCLA and Friday it fell to No. 20 Texas A&M in College Station.
Baylor received votes in Monday’s ITA Top 25 and have been idle since a 6-1 win over Nebraska on Feb. 8. Baylor is 0-4 all-time vs. the Illini, last facing the team nearly a year ago to the day when the Bears fell 6-1 in Champaign, Ill.
Baylor’s Cub Club Tennis Program, which is free to all youth ages 3-13, will start at 11 a.m. It’s also Community Day at Hawkins Indoor with Baylor supporting Mission Waco. Fans are encourage to bring donations of $5 gift cards, paper plates & napkins, dish soap and laundry detergent, and variety chip packs to help the cause.
No. 1 Auburn equestrian crushes Baylor
AUBURN, Ala. — The No. 1 Auburn equestrian team dominated in nearly every discipline as it romped to a 15-4 win over No. 9 Baylor on Saturday.
Auburn (11-0) rolled to a 5-0 win in horsemanship before allowing Baylor (3-6) to score a point in flat riding.
The Tigers cruised to a 4-1 win in reining before the Bears put up their best showing of the day in fences as they dropped a 3-2 decision.
MCC softball sweeps Northeast behind no-hitter
Gracy Crafts had to wait until the second game to pitch, but when she did, she made it count. Crafts pitched a nine inning no-hitter against Northeast Texas Saturday afternoon at the Bosque River Ballpark, wrapping up a doubleheader sweep. MCC won the first game, 9-1, and won the second game, 9-0.
The first game started a little slow, with Northeast getting on the board first, scoring one run in the top of the second inning. MCC tied the game in the bottom of the third, then erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Reese Taylor got the win for the Highlassies.
In the second game, the ‘Lassies (8-2) decided not to waste Crafts’ pitching. The team scored three runs in the bottom of the first, another run in the third, two in the fourth. The team then scored three runs over the next two innings.
MCC plays Navarro College Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Bosque River Ballpark.
Trio of Midway players make all-state team
A trio of Midway Panthers can add an all-state patch to their letter jackets.
The Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A All-State Football Team was revealed on Saturday, and three Midway players earned recognition. Senior defensive lineman Carson Byrd was a second-team selection, while senior running back Will Nixon and senior offensive lineman Wesley Ndago both claimed third-team honors.
Byrd made 121 tackles for the Panthers, and was the 12-6A Defensive MVP. He’ll play his college ball at Trinity University in San Antonio.
Nixon, a Nebraska signee, made a smooth transition from receiver to running back, running for 1,800 yards and scoring 30 total touchdowns. He took advantage of the blocking of Ndago, an Air Force signee who graded 95 percent on his blocking for the season.
Rockwall receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba won Offensive Player of the Year honors on the 6A all-state squad. An Ohio State signee, Smith-Njigba made 108 catches for 2,161 yards and 35 touchdowns. The yardage and TD total were both 6A state records.
Cy-Creek linebacker Josh White won Defensive Player of the Year honors. The LSU signee made 24.5 tackles for loss and blocked two kicks.
Day, Tidwell pluck gold for BU track and field
Baylor’s Ryan Day and Tuesdi Tidwell tallied wins on what head track and field coach Todd Harbour called a “mixed day” for his team. Day won the men’s 3,000 at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., while Tidwell took gold in the women’s pole vault at the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa.
Tidwell won a jump-off to finish at 14-01/2.
Day won the 3,000 at the Tyson Invite, putting together a fierce closing kick to finish in a personal-best 8:21.65 clocking. The former Midway standout finished a full two seconds ahead of the nearest challenger.
The Bears also got strong efforts from Celia Holmes in the women’s 3,000 (second) in Fayetteville and from Cole Hardan in the men’s shot put (third) in Ames.
Now the Bears will turn their attention to the Big 12 Indoor Championships, which are Feb. 28-29 in Ames.
MCC baseball goes 2-1 in tournament play
Traveling to the Houston area to play in the San Jacinto Tournament Friday through Sunday, the McLennan Community College baseball team lost their first game of the young season, but sandwiched the loss with two wins.
Friday, the Highlanders defeated Alvin College, 13-5. Dawson Sweatt earned the win and Kevin Skweres picked up the save.
Later that afternoon, the hosting team, San Jacinto, defeated MCC, 7-2. Connor Phillips took the loss for the Highlanders.
In Saturday’s game, MCC (9-1) got back on track with a second win against Alvin, this time 3-0. MCC’s three pitchers, Riggs Threadgill, Daniel Cole and Jimmy Crooks, combined for a no-hitter against the Dolphins. Threadgill earned the win and Cole gained a save.
The Highlanders will face San Jacinto in a 10 a.m. game Sunday to wrap up the tournament.
