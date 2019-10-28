Baylor men’s tennis junior Sven Lah finished a successful run at the ITA Regional Championships by defeating Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot in the singles final, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, on Monday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Lah, who was seeded seventh, won his semifinal match over Texas A&M’s Austin Abbrat, 6-2, 6-3, earlier on Monday. That set up the finals match between Lah and third-seeded Vacherot.
Lah went 6-0 in the tournament and advances to the ITA Fall National Championships, Nov. 6-10 in Indian Wells, Calif.
Texas’ Christian Sigsgaard and Yuya Ito defeated Baylor’s Ryan Dickerson and Matias Soto, 6-3, 7-6(2), in the doubles final. Dickerson and Soto went 4-1 in their first time competing together this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.