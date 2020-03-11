Fans of the Baylor men’s and women’s basketball teams who were wanting to cheer them on in the upcoming NCAA tournaments won’t get that chance. NCAA President Mark Emmert announced on Wednesday that fans won’t be permitted to attend the games in order to limit a potential spread of the coronavirus.
The Big 12 champion Baylor women were expected to host the NCAA’s first and second rounds at the Ferrell Center, as the top 16 seeds in the women’s tournament are granted host sites. As of Wednesday, the plan to continue to use host sites for the women’s tourney appeared in place, though any home-court advantage would be diminished without fans in attendance.
The Lady Bears (28-2) are ranked third in the country in the Associated Press poll and are the defending national champions.
The Big 12 also altered plans for its conference tournament in Kansas City, where the Baylor men will tip off on Thursday and the women play on Friday. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said that beginning Thursday, fans would not be allowed to attend. Teams would be limited to 125 tickets per game, presumably for players’ family members, and no bands, cheerleaders or dance teams would be in attendance. Credentialed media would still be on hand.
“This is going to be disruptive in ways that nothing else has been, relative to the NCAA tournament,” Bowlsby said.
Bowlsby said that fans who purchased tickets to the Big 12 tournament would be refunded their money, but acknowledged that the process for that to happen was still a work in progress and would be announced later.
As for the NCAA men’s tournament, Emmert said Wednesday that the NCAA was looking at moving the Final Four from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to a smaller venue, since capacity size wouldn’t matter. Regional sites – the four regionals are scheduled for Houston, Indianapolis, New York and Los Angeles – could also be moved to smaller venues. The plan is to keep the first-round sites the same.
Minus the fans, of course.
Baylor guard Devonte Bandoo said it would be strange playing a game in essentially an empty gym.
“It’s definitely shocking to hear this. Having fans does make the experience better,” Bandoo said, from the team’s press conference at the Big 12 tournament. “I pray they do find a cure and the NCAA can change it. But it’s something we have to adapt to and just do what we can control.”
Baylor coach Scott Drew expressed regret that the fans wouldn’t be able to experience the NCAA Tournament.
“What you feel for as a coach, if you’re blessed to play in March Madness, a lot of that experience is the fans and the hoopla and the excitement of going to the games,” Drew said. “I feel bad that some people won’t have an opportunity to experience that, especially knowing how special that experience is.
“At the same time, we always preach you control what you can control. It’s not our decision. We’re blessed to be able to play in March and want to take full advantage of that.”
Elsewhere, UIL officials in Texas announced that the Boys State Basketball Tournament, which starts Thursday, would continue as planned, with fans allowed to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.