Baylor’s fifth-ranked volleyball team will try to knock off its second undefeated ranked team of the weekend when it faces No. 13 Hawaii on Sunday.

The Bears (8-0) swept No. 17 Missouri, 3-0, on Friday, delivering the Tigers their first loss of the season. That improved the Bears to 4-0 against ranked opponents this season.

Hawaii (10-0) fought past Missouri in five sets in the second Baylor Classic match on Saturday. Three different players tallied double-digit kills for the Rainbow Wahine, led by Skyler Williams with 13.

Sunday’s match is slated for 2 p.m. at the Ferrell Center, and will be televised on ESPN Plus.

