Baylor men’s golf senior Colin Kober is one of three finalists for the 2020 Byron Nelson Award, announced on Wednesday by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
Kober is joined by Louisville’s John Murphy and Georgia Tech’s Tyler Strafaci on the finalist list.
Candidates for the Nelson Award must be graduating seniors, and the selection committee considers equally a nominee’s entire collegiate academic and golf career, as well as his character and integrity while in college.
Kober is the third player in Baylor program history to be named a Byron Nelson Award finalist. He joins Joakim Mikkelsen, a 2012 finalist, and Matthew Perrine, the 2018 Byron Nelson Award winner.
A Southlake, Texas, native, Kober has a career scoring average of 72.99, which ranks 11th in program history. He is a two-time NCAA Elite 90 Award winner, a 2019 All-America Scholar and the 2019 Big 12 Men’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He also serves with Waco Habitat for Humanity and Feed My Starving Children.
The Byron Nelson Award winner will be announced on Wednesday, May 13.
