TOLEDO, Ohio — After two rounds of golf, Baylor women find themselves in sixth-place at the Glass City Invitational Monday. The Bears shot 293-298—591, putting them 15 over par going into the final round Tuesday.
Leading the field is Florida at 581, followed by Michigan State (+7), Illinois (+9), Michigan (+11) and Furman (+11). Trailing Baylor’s +15 are Texas A&M (+19), Northwestern (+24), Coastal Carolina (+29), Ohio State (+30), Wisconsin (+33), South Florida (+39) and tourney host Toledo(+81).
Baylor women hold four of the top 25 posts individually. Elodie Chapalet is tied for 12th at 73-74—147 (+3). She is followed by Fiona Liddell and Diane Baillieux, tied for 18th at 148. Gurleen Kaur is tied for 23rd at 149.
Baylor will play the final round Tuesday with Furman, Texas A&M and Northwestern, beginning at 7 a.m. The round will be televised on ESPN3 at 11 a.m.
