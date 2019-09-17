TOLEDO, Ohio – With three players finishing in the top 10 overall, Baylor’s women’s golf team finished in fourth at the Glass City Invitational, which wrapped up Tuesday at Inverness Club.
Baylor shot 2-over 290 in the final round, climbing up two spots in the standings. The Bears finished at 17-over 881, behind only Florida (+6), Michigan (+10) and Michigan State (+15).
Diane Baillieux and Fiona Liddell both shot 1-under 71 in the final round and finished tied for sixth at 3-over 219 for the tournament. Elodie Chapelet finished ninth overall, closing with a 1-over 73.
Baylor is off until Sept. 27-29, when it will play in the Schooner Fall Classic in Norman, Okla.
