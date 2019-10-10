HOUSTON – The Baylor men’s golf team returns to a familiar venue to win, not defend, another Big 12 Match Play Championship, which begins Friday at Houston Oaks Golf Club.
Last year’s Mike McGraw-coached Baylor team turned in one of the most dominant victories in school history, blanking the elite Big 12 golf field while never losing a match, and defeating Kansas, 5-1, in the championship match.
With two tournament victories already in the young fall season, Baylor should be a favorite to repeat, as long as the Bears don’t call it that.
“I heard one of the kids saying we are defending our title, but we don’t want to defend anything. We want to win and everybody has got a little different team this year,” McGraw said.
Baylor returns senior Colin Kober, senior Cooper Dossey and junior Mark Reppe, who went a combined 12-1-2 in Big 12 Match Play action last year to power the Bears win at Houston Oaks. Dossey, who won the prestigious North and South Amateur tournament this summer at Pinehurst Golf Resort, has already captured one tournament title this fall at the Olympia Field tournament outside of Chicago, one of two Baylor team victories this fall season.
“Cooper is finally healthy and is positioned to have a really special season,” McGraw said. “I’m pleased with what we have done so far, but in match play, you have to be ready for the first match of the first day and take it from there.”
Dossey said his summer experience should help in Houston.
“This summer really changed my mindset on how I approach tournaments,” Dossey said. “I’m really intent on winning, not just competing when I get there.”
The format at Houston Oaks, recently redesigned by Baylor alum Chet Williams, will be the same as last year. The conference schools are split into two pools and after two days of match play competition, the winners of the two pools meet for the conference title on Sunday.
Dossey leads the team with a 69.50-stroke average through the first two tournaments and heads a lineup which includes freshman Johnny Keefer.
In the season-opening Gopher Invitational in Minnesota, another Baylor win, freshman Keefer made a big splash in his debut, finishing third at 3-under 210. Baylor beat Texas A&M by two strokes to win the team tournament title.
The win at Olympia Fields CC was McGraw’s team 14th tournament team title in six years as head coach and the first time Baylor had won back to back tournaments in nearly a decade.
In their latest tournament appearance in the Nike Oregon Tournament, outside Portland, the Bears turned another top 10 finish, failing to win for the first time this season, but again showing the strong promise for the rest of the fall and the coming spring seasons.
Baylor is now ranked 15th nationally, but is seeded sixth in the Match Play event. The Bears are still without one of their best players, junior Ryan Grider, who won the Texas Amateur this summer but has been out all fall with a knee issue. He is currently recovering and should be with the team in time for the spring season.
McGraw pushed for the Match Play Championship, which was played for the first time last year, to go along with the Stroke Play title in the spring. He said Houston Oaks is one of the finest places in the state for elite-level match play golf.
“It think almost every par-5 is reachable in two shots, which means players are putting for eagles or birdies on every par-5, which is certainly more exciting than putting for pars or bogeys,” he said. “The greens are some of the best we’ve seen every years, which makes putting a lot easier.
“It’s one of the most exciting tournaments of the years and certainly something we’re looking forward to. You’re playing for your team and you’re playing for one point every match, and that has got to be your mindset.”
Baylor closes out the 2019 fall season by hosting the Baylor Invitational Oct. 21-22 at Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas.
“I like where we are and like where we’re headed," McGraw said. "We're still under the radar nationally, which is OK, because I know our seniors don’t want to finish out the season at the NCAAs (in the spring) like they have the last two years."
