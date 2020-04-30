After a fantastic college debut season, Baylor golfer Johnny Keefer earned Golf Coaches Association of America All-Freshmen Team, which was announced on Thursday.
Only five freshmen from all of Division I are chosen annually for the GCAA’s All-Freshmen Team. Keefer becomes the second player in Baylor history to make the squad, joining current Bears senior Cooper Dossey.
Keefer made the All-Freshmen Team with Florida’s Ricky Castillo, USC’s Yuxin Lin, Pepperdine’s William Mouw and Wake Forest’s Mark Power.
Keefer ranked second on the Baylor team with a 70.41 stroke average across 17 rounds. He played 11 of 17 rounds at par or better and recorded top-five individual finishes in three of six stroke-play tournaments. He also posted scores in the 60s in nine of 17 rounds, including three season-best rounds of 67.
Earlier this week, Keefer was named to Golfweek’s All-America Third Team along with receiving PING/GCAA All-American honorable mention recognition.
