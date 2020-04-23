Put this on your dossier, Cooper Dossey – you’re a first-team All-American.
The Baylor senior golfer picked up first-team All-America recognition on the Ping/Golf Coaches Association of America team on Thursday. Dossey became just the second player in program history to win GCAA first-team honors, along with Ryan Baca in 2006.
Meanwhile, Baylor freshman Johnny Keefer was an honorable-mention All-America selection. Keefer and Dossey gave Baylor multiple All-Americans for the fourth time in program history and the third time in the past four years.
Dossey, a native of Austin, led Baylor with a school-record 69.72 stroke average across 18 rounds of play during the 2019-20 season. He shot par or better in 14 of those rounds and recorded three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes. He ended the year ranked No. 4 nationally in Golfstat’s Division I player rankings, and was picked to represent the United States at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup. That Ryder Cup-style event, which pits a team of college golfers from the USA against an international team, is scheduled for July 3-5 in Lahinch, Ireland.
It’s the second All-America honor of Dossey’s career, and he joins Baca (2003, ’06), Matthew Perrine (2017, ’18) and Braden Bailey (2017, ’18) as the only BU golfers with two such awards.
Dossey and fellow senior Colin Kober have said that they plan to return to Baylor for a fifth year, taking advantage of the NCAA’s ruling which granted spring sports athletes an additional season of eligibility due to COVID-19.
Keefer, a freshman from San Antonio, ranked second on the Bears with a 70.41 stroke average in 17 rounds. It marked the best scoring season in school history for a freshman, beating Dossey’s previous record of 71.19 from 2016-17. Keefer had three top-five finishes and carded 61 birdies on the year.
Baylor ended the year ranked No. 9 nationally.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.