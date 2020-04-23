Cooper Dossey (copy)

Baylor’s Cooper Dorsey (left) had a school-record 68.72 stroke average in 2019-20 on his way to winning All-America honors.

 Baylor University photo

Put this on your dossier, Cooper Dossey – you’re a first-team All-American.

The Baylor senior golfer picked up first-team All-America recognition on the Ping/Golf Coaches Association of America team on Thursday. Dossey became just the second player in program history to win GCAA first-team honors, along with Ryan Baca in 2006.

Meanwhile, Baylor freshman Johnny Keefer was an honorable-mention All-America selection. Keefer and Dossey gave Baylor multiple All-Americans for the fourth time in program history and the third time in the past four years.

Dossey, a native of Austin, led Baylor with a school-record 69.72 stroke average across 18 rounds of play during the 2019-20 season. He shot par or better in 14 of those rounds and recorded three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes. He ended the year ranked No. 4 nationally in Golfstat’s Division I player rankings, and was picked to represent the United States at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup. That Ryder Cup-style event, which pits a team of college golfers from the USA against an international team, is scheduled for July 3-5 in Lahinch, Ireland.

It’s the second All-America honor of Dossey’s career, and he joins Baca (2003, ’06), Matthew Perrine (2017, ’18) and Braden Bailey (2017, ’18) as the only BU golfers with two such awards.

Dossey and fellow senior Colin Kober have said that they plan to return to Baylor for a fifth year, taking advantage of the NCAA’s ruling which granted spring sports athletes an additional season of eligibility due to COVID-19.

Keefer, a freshman from San Antonio, ranked second on the Bears with a 70.41 stroke average in 17 rounds. It marked the best scoring season in school history for a freshman, beating Dossey’s previous record of 71.19 from 2016-17. Keefer had three top-five finishes and carded 61 birdies on the year.

Baylor ended the year ranked No. 9 nationally.

