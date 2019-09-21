OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – With two rounds of golf completed, the Baylor men’s team find themselves at the top of the leader’s board after shooting 1-over 281 Saturday at the Fighting Illini Invitational.
Baylor has shot 564 for the first two rounds, giving them a one shot lead over Georgia Tech (+5). Pepperdine sits in third place with a +7, followed by North Carolina (+13), Illinois (+16), Texas (+17) and Texas A&M (+18). Other teams trailing the Aggies are Florida State, Oklahoma State, California, Northwestern, Alabama, UNLV and Indiana.
The Bears’ Cooper Dossey followed Friday’s 68 with an even par 70, giving him sole possession of second place going into the final round Sunday. Johnny Keefer shot 69 Saturday, bringing him into a tie for 37th place at 6-over 146. Colin Kober is one over 141 and in a tie for ninth place, whileTravis McInroe is now tied for 15th with 2-over 142. Mark Reppe is tied for 44th after shooting 148.
The final round takes place Sunday, with Baylor in a group with Georgia Tech and Pepperdine. The first tee time is 9 a.m. for Reppe. He will be followed by Keefer, McInroe, Kober and Dossey with nine minute intervals.
