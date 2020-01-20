The Baylor men’s and women’s golf teams kick off their spring seasons this week and next, both with a new or returning player to improve their fortunes which will hopefully end up at the NCAA Championships in May and June.
The men, led by veteran coach Mike McGraw, leave Friday for Tucson, Arizona for a tournament at the University of Arizona home course. Jay Goble’s women’s team starts a week later at Guadalajara Country Club in Guadalajara, Mexico, after a one day tournament at SMU, in Dallas, Feb. 3.
Last fall, the men won their first two tournaments in impressive fashion, but failed to win again in the fall, including not defending their Big 12 Match Play championship.
But this spring they welcome back 2019 Texas Amateur Champion junior Ryan Grider, who missed all of last fall with shoulder surgery. He has been cleared to fully play in the spring and participated in an Arizona amateur event during the Christmas season where he finished third, only one shot out of a playoff.
“We missed Ryan more than we thought we would,” said Baylor senior golfer Cooper Dossey, who won the prestigious North and South Amateur at Pinehurst Golf Resort last summer.
“Now that he is back, we have a solid team top to bottom. I would be shocked if he had the same five guys play every tournament, because we have so many good ones. Anybody can play at the top.”
Dossey said he spent most of the Christmas holidays working with his Austin-based coach Chuck Cook in Austin sharpening his already impressive game for a spring golf run.
Grider said it was both frustrating and rewarding to sit out for the fall and watch his BU team enjoy several victories.
“I feel like I learned about their game and I can apply that to help me as well. It was frustrating to sit out for an extended period. It helped me learn golf is what I do, it is not what I am. It helped extend my faith and know I’m playing to honor Him.”
Another key player for the Bears this spring could be senior Colin Kober, who has a chance to be the first golfer in Baylor history to finish in the NCAA Elite 90 for academic classroom performance.
All of that, McGraw said, has made his job easier to get the Bears back to the top in college golf.
“This is the closest team I have ever had. They really, really enjoy being around each other and as a result there is no internal conflict which is great for me as a coach. The fact they are so close allows them to do more than they have done in the past.”
Baylor will play in tournaments in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Florida, along with Texas A&M and Arizona State. The Big 12 Championship is set for April 27-29 at former U.S. Open and PGA Championship site Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa. The NCAA Championship is set for Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona May 31-June 4.
“It’s a very challenging schedule, but a good one for us,” said McGraw. “The good thing is after last fall, the guys know they can do it in a competitive setting and that will mean a lot in the tournaments we play in this spring.”
The Baylor women will welcome German freshman Hanna Karg who sat out the fall semester, but will be eligible to play this spring.
“She has an excellent track record in amateur golf and is somebody who can really help us win,” said women’s golf coach Goble. “Our goal is trying to get better every day and this is something which can certainly help us. We can learn from rounds every day, good and bad.”
The women played in five tournaments last fall and have five more in the spring including the Big 12 Women’s Tournament at Dallas Athletic Club in Dallas. The Bears have finished second the last three years to Texas, but Goble said he’s counting on another good battle with Texas, ranked No. 1 in the country.
One player who can certainly help Baylor with their Big 12 goals is junior Gurlen Kaur. She recently finished fourth in the Mexican Amateur Championship at Guadalajara CC, the same place where the Bears will start their season next week.
“It’s certainly a good course to start with. Very hilly, but I feel like I learned a lot playing there last month. We have a lot of momentum we can take from the fall to the spring,” she added.
As one of the top amateurs in the U.S., Kaur has already earned an invitation to the second Augusta Women’s Amateur Championship in April with rounds at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia along with nearby Champions Run.
“I’m already excited for the year and what we can do. This will just make me more excited for April,” she said.
After the conference tournament at DAC in Dallas, the NCAA Championship will also be held at Grayhawk CC along with the men. Baylor was the 2015 NCAA runner-up and Goble said the team he has in 2020 will seek that lofty perch again.
“We don’t want to play our best golf now, we want to play our best golf in April and May and that is our goal.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.