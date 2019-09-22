OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – Led by senior Cooper Dossey, the Baylor men’s golf team took first place in the Fighting Illini Invitational Sunday, having to come from behind to tie Georgia Tech for the title. Dossey, shooting 4-uner 206, beat Florida’s John Axelsen by one stroke.
Baylor shot 2-over 282 in the final round, giving them a tournament score of 6-over. Pepperdine finished in third at +9, followed by North Carolina (+16), Texas A&M and Illinois (+19) and Florida (+20). Texas shot +23 for the tournament, and Oklahoma State shot +37.
Dossey birdied six of the holes, with one bogey, to win his third medal honor since 2017. Colin Kober finished in seventh with 211. Johnny Keefer and Mark Reppe both shot 72 in their final rounds, giving Keefer a 34th place finish and Reppe tying for 47th. Travis McInroe tied for 30th with an overall 217 and a final round of 75.
Baylor’s next tournament will be at the Nike Collegiate Invitational in North Plains, Ore. The tournament will be played Sunday through Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.