Baylor freshman wide receiver/quarterback Peyton Powell is in the NCAA transfer portal.
The 6-1, 187-pound Powell, a four-star recruit, passed for 1,514 yards and 15 touchdowns for Odessa Permian High School last season while also rushing for 460 yards and seven scores.
After graduating from Odessa Permian last December, Powell enrolled early at Baylor in January.
