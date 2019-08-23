FLUSHING MEADOWS, N.Y. — Baylor incoming freshman Jenson Brooksby earned a spot in the U.S. Open main draw by defeating Pedro Martinez, 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-3, in the qualifying draw final on Friday.
In doing so, Brooksby grabbed a spot in the U.S. Open for the second straight year after he received a wild card entry in 2018.
Brooksby, the 2018 USTA National 18's junior champion in Kalamazoo, Mich., also advanced to the singles semifinals at the U.S. Open Junior Tennis Championships last fall.
Brooksby will play in the opening round of the U.S. Open on Monday. Opponent and time are yet to be determined.