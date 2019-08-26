FLUSHING MEADOWS, N.Y. — At least one Baylor incoming freshman didn’t make it to class on Monday.
Jenson Brooksby, who is soon to begin competing for the Baylor men’s tennis team, was a little busy winning his opening-round match at the U.S. Open. Brooksby defeated the Czech Republic’s Tomas Berdych, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, on Court 13 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Brooksby started fast, breaking Berdych’s serve three times in the opening set. The No. 394-ranked player in the world, Brooksby came up with 11 winners and committed just five unforced errors in the first set to gain the momentum versus Berdych, ranked No. 98.
Although Berdych bounced back with a 6-2 win in the second set, when Brooksby’s unforced errors spiked to nine, the Baylor freshman steadied himself over the final two sets. He came up with 27 total winners in a pair of 6-4 set victories to finish off the first-round win.
By notching his first tour-level victory, Brooksby advances to play 18th-ranked Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in the next round at a time and day to be determined.
Brooksby kept up the hot streak that helped him get into the U.S. Open through qualifying last week. He defeated Spain’s Pedro Martinez, 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-3, in the qualifying draw final on Friday. In doing so, Brooksby grabbed a spot in the U.S. Open for the second straight year after he received a wild card entry in 2018.