When NFL training camps finally open, Baylor rookie defensive players will be spread all over the country from Seattle to Green Bay to Atlanta and many points in between.
Three Baylor defenders were drafted on April 25 as Minnesota took All-America lineman James Lynch in the fourth round, Carolina chose all-Big 12 lineman Bravvion Roy in the sixth round and the Los Angeles Rams grabbed second team all-Big 12 linebacker Clay Johnston in the seventh round.
But the real onslaught came in the hour after the NFL Draft ended.
There was a signing frenzy as seven more Baylor defensive players agreed to free agent contracts.
“I thought that it would happen but to see it happen was crazy,” said former Baylor linebacker Blake Lynch. “Coach (Matt) Rhule prepared us for the NFL. I think everybody is going to make a team honestly.”
Blake Lynch will join James Lynch in Minnesota while linebacker Jordan Williams went to Atlanta, safety Henry Black to Green Bay, safety Chris Miller to Seattle, defensive end James Lockhart to Pittsburgh, cornerback Jameson Houston to Cleveland, and defensive back Grayland Arnold to Philadelphia.
Jacksonville signed reserve linebacker Ross Matiscik, but he will try to make the team as a long snapper. Additionally, the Vikings drafted cornerback Harrison Hand in the fifth round, who played cornerback for the Bears in 2017-18 before transferring to Temple for his final college season.
“I called the whole class and told them congratulations,” Williams said. “I’m more excited for them than myself after seeing the work and passion they came out with every day. This opportunity will make us hungry and we love it.”
Baylor’s senior-oriented defense was arguably the program’s best of the Big 12 era.
With James Lynch, Roy and Lockhart creating havoc up front, the Bears constantly put quarterbacks on the run as they led the Big 12 with 43 sacks. The Bears also forced a league-high 30 turnovers that were key to the team’s 11-3 finish that included a berth in the Big 12 championship game and the first Sugar Bowl appearance in 63 years.
After three years in former Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow’s system, the veterans had the defense down pat, and they had built a trust in each other that played out on Saturdays last fall.
“We were all old,” Blake Lynch said. “Everybody was a junior or senior except (third-year sophomore linebacker) Terrel Bernard. We understood each other and we all wanted the same thing.
“We wanted to play together. We pushed each other and held together, and there was a lot of accountability. There were no egos. Grayland would yell at me and five minutes later I could yell at him. We could check each other without getting emotional about it.”
Rhule’s Baylor staff members were heavy on NFL coaching experience, including Snow who was a defensive assistant for the Detroit Lions from 2005-08. After Rhule became the Carolina Panthers’ head coach on Jan. 7, Snow joined him as defensive coordinator and Mike Siravo joined him as linebackers coach. Several other Baylor coaches also made the jump to Carolina with Rhule.
Both Snow and Siravo left a deep impression on the Baylor defensive players throughout the last three seasons.
“Playing on that defense, we brought out the best in each other and wanted to outdo each other,” Blake Lynch said. “Coach Siravo really wanted his players to be the best they can be. He’s definitely intense. He showed how much he cared about the players every day. He told us you can be the best player on the team. He wanted perfection.”
After arriving at Baylor from Temple in December 2016, Rhule and his staff operated the Baylor program like an NFL organization, expecting players to know thick playbooks and to be accountable on and off the field.
The Bears entering the NFL believe that professional approach will make the transition to the league much smoother.
“No doubt what I noticed when he first got here was that he taught us how to be a pro and play through injuries and the little things it takes,” Black said. “When Coach Rhule came in, he told us the blueprint of what it takes to play in the NFL and we obviously got better.”
After playing all over the field for the Bears, Blake Lynch is looking forward to continuing to develop his linebacker skills with the Vikings. The 6-3, 225-pound Lynch played wide receiver, running back, cornerback and safety before settling in at linebacker for the Bears last season as he recorded 68 tackles with 9.5 for loss and two interceptions.
“Playing all those positions is a blessing because it gave me a better understanding of football,” Lynch said. “I know how wide receivers run routes, and playing cornerback and safety helped me develop my cover skills. But I’m a real raw prospect at linebacker since I’ve only played there 1½ years. But being athletic, I think I can do a lot of things.”
Lynch believes he’ll feel comfortable playing with the Vikings. Not only has he established a good rapport with head coach Mike Zimmer, he’ll be able to reunite with James Lynch and Hand. His former Gilmer High School teammate, second-year cornerback Kris Boyd, is also on the Vikings’ roster.
“I’ve talked to Coach Zimmer the last couple of months and built a great relationship,” Lynch said. “James (Lynch) and I are real close and Harrison (Hand) is up there too. Kris (Boyd) said all the coaches are great. They have some established linebackers who are athletic, and I feel I can fit into that room.”
Likewise, the 6-0, 223-pound Williams believes his linebacker skills will translate well to the NFL with the Falcons. He delivered an outstanding senior year as he ranked second on the team with 89 tackles while intercepting three passes and forcing two fumbles.
“A few days before the draft, they reached out and they liked my film and how hard I played,” Williams said. “I ran with the first team that believed in me and we’ve built a little rapport. They said they had a plan for me and said I could contribute. Their linebackers are my height and weight and that’s a good fit. You see a lot of 240-pound guys, but you need guys who can run and play coverage and go get the ball.”
Black is also coming off a strong senior year for the Bears as he finished with 62 tackles and intercepted a pass while gaining a reputation as a hard-hitting safety.
Black hasn’t really thought about the prospect of playing against Packers All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He just wants to take it one step at a time as he makes the jump to the NFL.
“Looking at their roster, they need a few DBs,” Black said. “Playing safety, I think I bring physicality for sure and I’m able to communicate with different teammates. Right now, I’m just learning the playbook. We’re doing meetings virtually with the Packers’ coaches.”
With current shelter-in-place orders following the outbreak of the coronavirus, virtual communication has become standard for NFL teams. Nobody knows yet if or when players will be able to physically attend rookie minicamps, but the Baylor prospects are prepping for their respective teams through virtual learning while working out in isolation to stay in shape.
“They (the Falcons) are sending things on iPad that have their playbook, and virtual meetings have started,” Williams said. “I’ve been meeting with (linebackers coach) Jeff Ulbrich and (head coach) Dan Quinn. I’ve been at home doing a lot of pushups and home workouts. I’ll go outside and run, which honestly is a breath of fresh air.”
Williams believes the Baylor rookies at NFL camps will benefit from playing on special teams throughout their college careers. Even when they were upperclassmen, many of the Baylor starters played on a variety of special teams for Rhule.
“I think my ticket into the NFL is special teams,” Williams said. “All our coaches preached special teams since we got here. My senior year, I was on kickoff, punt and kick return. Like offense and defense, those special teams are a very important part of the game. You win with special teams and field position.”
Williams was especially excited to see the Rams draft Johnston in the seventh round last weekend. Playing at an All-America level, Johnston tore his ACL against Texas Tech in the sixth game of last season, but has rehabbed his knee to get ready for a shot at the NFL.
“Oh my goodness, I called him the next day and told him I’m so stoked,” Williams said. “It was incredible to see because of how hard he’s worked. When he went down it just killed me. He couldn’t play but he always encouraged his teammates. Everybody loves Clay because he’s a great person.”
Besides the defensive players, Baylor offensive players will get a shot to play in the NFL as the New York Jets picked wide receiver Denzel Mims in the second round while running back JaMycal Hasty signed a free agent contract with San Francisco and offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg with Carolina.
After forming a tight bond over the last few years, the former Baylor players are still constantly staying in contact with each other.
“I’m talking with all those guys every day,” Black said. “We talk football and the entire senior class gets a group text going. A lot of the credit goes to Coach Rhule. He taught us to engage in the community and engage in life, and becoming a better teammate. I feel like we have good relationships with everybody on the team.”
