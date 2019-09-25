Keep up-to-date on WacoTrib.com with the latest Baylor commitments and signings.
2021 commitments
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Read more
|Romario
Noel
|OL
|6-2
|194
|Cypress
Ranch
|• Noel 1st for Bears in 2021
2020 commitments
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Read more
|Gavin
Byers
|OL
|6-5
|295
|Colleyville
Heritage
|• 3-star O-lineman picks Bears
|Will
Garner
|OLB/DE
|6-3
|190
|Houston
Klein
|• Growing recruit has 'sudden quickness and length'
|Alven
Johnson
|DE
|6-4
|250
|Thrive Academy
(Baton Rouge,La.)
|• Green recruit jumps at BU chance
|Taye
McWilliams
|RB
|6-1
|205
|Rosenberg
Lamar Consol.
|Mitchell
Tyler
|DE
|6-4
|220
|McKinney
|• DE commits after Baylor camp
Decommitted (2019)
|Ty’kieast
Crawford
|OL
|6-5
|310
|Carthage
|• State championship pedigree
2019 signees/commits (read more)
| Garmon
Randolph
|DE
|6-6
|235
|Jefferson
(Ga.)
|• Versatile athlete also plays TE
| Paul
Matavao-Poialii
|OL
|6-4
|330
|Jefferson (Daly
City, Calif.)
|• BU gets 4th OL signee
| Elijah
Ellis
|OL
|6-7
|300
|Paris
|• Bears get OL verbal
| Noah
Rauschenberg
|K
|6-2
|185
|Tulsa (Okla.)
Union
|• Bears bolster kicking game
| Yusuf
Terry
|WR
|6-4
|170
|Imhotep Inst.
(Philadelphia)
|• East Coast connection snags WR
| Blake
Bedier
|OL
|6-6
|295
|Snow (Utah)
College
| Tyrone
Brown
|S/OLB
|6-3
|205
|Beaumont
United
|• 3-star recruit back in fold
| Logan
Compton
|DE
|6-4
|215
|Tomball
|• Tomball lineman picks BU
| Davis
Divall
|OL
|6-5
|285
|Bridgton (Maine)
Academy
| Jaylen
Ellis
|WR
|6-1
|180
|Cedar
Ridge
|• Shawn Bell sends recruit to Baylor
| T.J.
Franklin
|DL
|6-6
|265
|Temple
|• Wildcat bullish on Baylor's future
| Gabe
Hall
|DT
|6-5
|280
|Waller
|• Bears gets DT target
| Isaiah
Howard
|DL
|6-5
|285
|Waller
|• 20th signee 'explosive'
| Matt
Jones
|LB/DE
|6-3
|227
|Odessa
Permian
|• Read more
| Qualan
Jones
|RB
|5-10
|206
|Cedar Hill
Trinity Chr.
|• Bears get 1,000-yard rusher
| Peyton
Powell
|QB
|6-2
|187
|Odessa
Permian
|• He's dangerous in secondary
| Sam
Snyder
|TE
|6-5
|225
|Fleming
Island (Fla.)
| Solomon
Turner
|DB
|6-2
|210
|Plano
Prestonwood
|• Defensive talent wants to 'develop'
| Hakeem
Vance
|S
|6-2
|194
|Lewisburg
(Miss.)
|• Star safety picks early
| Brandon
White
|WR/CB
|6-1
|170
|Amarillo
Tascosa
|• Bringing ‘elite speed’
| Harrison
White
|DE
|6-6
|250
|Klein
|• 3-star DL stands 6-6
| Jonah
White
|DE
|6-0
|190
|Merkel
|• BU gets 3-star corner
| Will
Williams
|DL
|6-2
|200
|El Paso
Chapin
|• Defender had strong junior campaign
| Jacob
Zeno
|QB
|6-4
|190
|San Antonio
Jay
|• Class gets 1st QB commit
| Niadre
Zouzoua
|DE
|6-5
|235
|Monroe
College (N.Y.)
|• Speedy rusher likes BU's style
Decommitted (2019)
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Read more
|Myles
Brooks
|DB
|6-2
|190
|Pflugerville
|• Speedy safety picks Bears
|Landon
Peterson
|OL
|6-6
|265
|Odessa
Permian
|• Read more
|Cecil
Powell
|S
|6-1
|193
|Sunrise (Fla.)
Piper HS
|• He's dangerous in secondary
2018 signings/commits (read more)
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Read more
|Kalon
Barnes
|WR
|5-11
|172
|Silsbee
|• Speedster picks BU
|Gerry
Bohanon
|QB
|6-3
|218
|Earle
(Ark.)
|• Dual-threat QB commits late
|Josh
Fleeks
|WR
|6-0
|167
|Cedar
Hill
|• Highly recruited WR is on fleek
|Connor
Galvan
|OL
|6-7
|260
|Katy
|• Athletic pickup builds Bears' depth
|Jackson
Gleeson
|WR
|6-1
|160
|Mansfield
|• Wideout has 10.5 speed
|Ylijaah
Hall
|OT
|6-5
|275
|Bryan
|• BU commit gets offer after junior day
|Byron
Hanspard II
|DB
|6-1
|180
|DeSoto
|• Tech great's son likes what he sees at BU
|Christoph
Henle
|TE
|6-6
|235
|Arlington
Oakridge
|• Visually talented tight end picks BU
|Jackson
Kimble
|OT
|6-5
|260
|Southlake
Carroll
|• 3-star lineman chooses BU
|Joshua
Landry
|DL
|6-2
|253
|Houston
Lamar
|• Rhule grabs 1st DL commit
|Mark
Milton
|WR
|6-1
|175
|Friendswood
Clear Brook
|• Milton ready to develop as DB
|Christian
Morgan
|S
|6-0
|190
|New Caney
Porter
|• Bears grab 5th commit in 2 days
|Casey
Phillips
|OL
|6-5
|280
|Franklin
|• All-sport star can play anywhere
|Princeton
Pines
|OL
|6-5
|330
|Baton Rouge
Laboratory
|• O-line piece picks BU
|Issac
Power
|P
|6-2
|185
|Ponderosa
(Parker, Colo.)
|• No. 5-ranked punter
|Ben
Sims
|TE
|6-5
|240
|San Antonio
Clark
|• 3-star recruit picks BU
|Marje
Smith
|DE
|6-5
|200
|Marshall
|• He likes 'vibe' at Baylor
|Bralen
Taylor
|TE
|6-8
|221
|Cuero
|• Bears grab another TE
|Yusuf
Terry
|WR
|6-4
|170
|Imhotep Inst.
(Philadelphia)
|• BU gets East Coast WR
|Tyquan
Thornton
|WR
|6-3
|165
|Miami (Fla.)
Washington
|• Speedy WR says BU 'sees the greatness' (re-committed)
|Craig
Williams
|RB
|5-10
|175
|Crosby
|• Bears nab speedy talent
|Johncarlo
Valentin
|OL
|6-5
|330
|ASA College
(Brooklyn)
|• BU adds strength up front
|JT
Woods
|DB
|6-2
|175
|Cibolo
Steele
|• Athlete has 2-sport potential
Decommitted (2018)
|Stanley
Hackett
|RB
|6-3
|193
|Pasadena
Rayburn
|• 4-star runner commits to BU
|Joseph
Ogunbanjo
|DE
|6-3
|220
|Alief
Taylor
|• Athletic pickup builds Bears' depth
|Delarrin
Turner-Yell
|S
|5-11
|170
|Hempstead
|• 'Aggressive' defender
2017 signing class (read more)
|Eleasah
Anderson
|OL
|6-4
|295
|Alief
Taylor
|• Lineman ready for Rhule
|Demarco
Artis
|DE
|6-1
|220
|Seminole
(Fla.)
|• DE picks Baylor over Oregon
|Terrel
Bernard
|LB
|6-1
|215
|La Porte
|• Popular LB picks Baylor
|Charlie
Brewer
|QB
|6-1
|190
|Lake
Travis
|• QB picks Bears as 4th commit
|Timarcus
Davis
|CB
|5-11
|170
|College
Station
|• Bears add cornerback commit
|Trestan
Ebner
|WR
|6-0
|205
|Henderson
|• 4-star recruit picks 'dream school'
|Harrison
Hand
|DB
|6-0
|190
|Cherry
Hill (N.J.)
|• Rhule flips 4-star Temple commit
|Justin
Harris
|DL
|6-5
|250
|Gonzales (La.)
E. Ascension
|• Last piece of the puzzle
|Tyler
Henderson
|TE
|6-4
|240
|Kyle
Lehman
|• OSU commit switches to Bears
|Gavin
Holmes
|WR
|5-11
|195
|Justin
Northwest
|• Bears land 4-star wideout
|Bryson
Jackson
|LB
|6-2
|205
|Mansfield
Lake Ridge
|• 3-star LB flips to Bears
|Khalil
Keith
|OL
|6-5
|320
|Alpine (Ala.)
Winterboro
|• Lineman chooses Baylor over Ole Miss
|Henry
Klinge
|OL
|6-5
|305
|Southlake
Carroll
|• OL picks Baylor from several offers
|Trevon
Lewis
|S
|6-0
|190
|Houston
Lamar
|• Rhule gets 1st verbal
|Ashton
Logan
|LB
|6-2
|220
|Temple
|• ASU commit moves to Bears
|Johnathan
Lovett
|RB
|6-2
|195
|Burlington (N.J.)
Cherokee
|• Bears grab NJ running back
|James
Lynch
|DL
|6-4
|285
|Round
Rock
|• Bears add DL to growing class
|Cole
Maxwell
|DL
|6-5
|250
|Allen
|• BU gets DL commit
|Ryan
Miller
|OL
|6-2
|290
|Southlake
Carroll
|• Baylor gets OL commit
|Jason
Moore
|OL
|6-3
|295
|Frisco
Independence
|• 3-star OL picks BU
|Xavier
Newman
|OL
|6-3
|300
|DeSoto
|• Former Colorado commit picks Bears
|Chidi
Ogbonnaya
|DE
|6-5
|260
|Langham
Creek
|• Bears gets 4th DL commit
|Jalen
Pitre
|S
|6-0
|200
|Stafford
|• Potential nickelback brings 'ball skills'
|Rob
Saulin
|TE
|6-5
|250
|Pennsville
(N.J.) Memorial
|• Rhule grabs Temple commit
|Abram
Smith
|RB
|6-0
|200
|Abilene
|• Baylor gets 3-star RB commit
|R.J.
Sneed
|WR
|6-2
|185
|Cypress
Ranch
|• Wideout flips from Ole Miss to Bears
|B.J.
Thompson
|DE
|6-6
|220
|England
(Ark.)
|• 'Freakishly athletic' all-stater
Decommitted (2017)
|Jhamon
Ausbon
|WR
|6-2
|198
|Houston St. Thomas
Episcopal
|• Bears get another 4-star receiver
|Baron
Browning
|LB
|6-4
|220
|Kennedale
|• Top-rated LB recruit verbals to BU
|Noah
Daniels
|DB
|6-0
|180
|Clear
Creek
|• 1st commit since Briles' departure
|Kedrick
James
|TE
|6-4
|243
|La Vega
|• 'Blessing' to stay close to home
|Hezekiah
Jones
|WR
|5-11
|185
|Stafford
|• 4-star receiver picks Bears
|Kellen
Mond
|QB
|6-3
|190
|San Antonio
Reagan
|• 2017 class gains dual-threat QB
|Jayden
Peevy
|DT
|6-6
|275
|Houston
Bellaire
|• Big potential on Baylor O-line
|Donovan
Stiner
|S
|6-2
|185
|Houston
Bellaire
|• Bears get another 4-star receiver
2016 signing class (read more)
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Read more
|Grayland
Arnold
|CB
|5-10
|172
|Kountze
|• 'Best athlete' commits to join DB corps
|Jared
Atkinson
|WR
|6-3
|199
|Mesquite
Horn
|• Bears nab another WR recruit
|Micheal
Johnson
|DE
|6-1
|245
|Fort Bend
Hightower
|• 3-star DE powerful pass rusher
|Kenan
Ivy
|S
|5-10
|180
|Lancaster
|• Baylor lands 'explosive' DB commit
|Chris
Miller
|DB
|6-0
|184
|Frisco
Lone Star
|• Bears grab another DB commit
|Denzel
Mims
|WR
|6-4
|175
|Daingerfield
|• Champion sprinter brings quickness
|Rajah
Preciado
|CB
|5-9
|177
|College
Station
|• Baylor cornerback recruit is all business
|Bravvion
Roy
|DT
|6-2
|300
|Spring
|• Baylor lands 3-star defensive tackle
|Raleigh
Texada
|CB
|5-10
|160
|Frisco
Centennial
|Deonte
Williams
|LB
|6-1
|218
|Plano
Prestonwood
|• TAPPS all-stater picks BU
2016 signees (already enrolled)
| Will
Jones
|DL
|6-2
|290
|Plano
Prestonwood
|• Prestonwood DL commits
|Zach
Smith
|QB
|6-4
|220
|Grandview
|• IN DEPTH: A big-time, special talent
Released from 2016 signing class
|Brandon
Autry
|OL
|6-4
|320
|Coffeyville
(Kan.) CC
|• Bears land top-rated juco OL
|Brandon
Bowen
|WR
|6-5
|230
|Trophy Club
Nelson
|• Another top DE picks Baylor family
|Parrish
Cobb
|CB
|5-11
|178
|La Vega
|• Huge switch for the Bears
|Tren’Davian
Dickson
|WR
|6-1
|178
|Navasota
|• Rattler receiver re-commits to Bears
|Devin
Duvernay
|WR
|5-11
|178
|Garland
Sachse
|• Star receiver joins twin with BU
|Donovan
Duvernay
|DB/WR
|5-8
|177
|Garland
Sachse
|• Versatile DB/WR happy to be on board
|Jeremy
Faulk
|DL
|6-2
|265
|Garden City
(Kan.) CC
|• DL commit 'can chase the quarterback'
|Patrick
Hudson
|OL
|6-5
|325
|Silsbee
|• BU swipes 5-star OL from Texas A&M
|Kameron
Martin
|RB
|5-10
|175
|Port Arthur
Memorial
|• Bears snag top-tier RB in class of 2016
|DeQuinton
Osborne
|DT
|6-0
|3000
|Kilgore
College
|• Campus visit leads to commit
|J.P.
Urquidez
|OT
|6-6
|300
|Copperas
Cove
|• Major O-line recruit commits to BU
Decommitted (2016)
|Jordan
Elliott
|DT
|6-5
|300
|Houston
Westside
|• Bears get verbal from top D-line talent
Keep up-to-date on WacoTrib.com with the latest Baylor commitments and signings.
Keep up-to-date on WacoTrib.com with the latest Baylor commitments and signings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.