Baylor’s season opening football game against Ole Miss has been moved from Sept. 5 to Sunday Sept. 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston as part of ESPN's package of Labor Day games.
The Bears will be designated the home team for the neutral site game which will match a pair of first-year head coaches at their respective schools: Baylor’s Dave Aranda and Mississippi’s Lane Kiffin.
The kickoff time will be announced at a later date.
“ESPN’s Sunday game during kickoff weekend has quickly developed into a strong franchise,” said Pete Derzis, ESPN senior vice president of programming and ESPN Events. “We look forward to continuing that success as we feature two head coaches in their inaugural games with two great programs. We want to thank the schools and our Texas kickoff team for recognizing this unique opportunity.”
The game will mark the second meeting between the two schools. Baylor defeated the Rebels, 20-10, in the only previous meeting in 1975.
Baylor is 1-1 at NRG Stadium with both games coming in Texas Bowl appearances. Making their first bowl appearance in 16 years, the Bears dropped a 38-14 decision to Illinois in 2010. The Bears came back for a 45-38 victory over Vanderbilt in the 2018 Texas Bowl.
Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades is hopeful that the full season will be played, but that will likely depend on how well the coronavirus is contained.
The Bears are taking their first steps back to normalcy with voluntary strength and conditioning workouts beginning in Waco this week. The Baylor campus was shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Baylor plans to return 20 players per day Monday through Thursday for coronavirus testing. Twenty players returned early for injury rehab and all tested negative for COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.