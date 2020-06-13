Three months after the coronavirus shut down the Baylor campus, the football team will take its first steps back with voluntary strength and conditioning workouts beginning throughout the upcoming week.
Baylor plans to return 20 players per day Monday through Thursday for coronavirus testing. Twenty players returned early for injury rehab and all tested negative for COVID-19.
Like all NCAA football teams, the Bears hope to begin their season as scheduled Sept. 5 against Ole Miss at NRG Stadium in Houston.
But much will depend on whether the coronavirus pandemic is under better control.
“I told our staff this is just the start of the race,” said Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades. “We have a formidable opponent in COVID-19, and so much of how we finish is dependent on how we start the race. I’m at great peace that we have a real thoughtful plan on how we’ll onboard our student-athletes.”
Kenny Boyd, Baylor senior associate athletic director for student-athlete health and wellness, is teaming with doctors, athletic trainers and other medical professionals to develop a plan to keep the players safe when positive coronavirus tests occur.
“We were fortunate that none of the first group was positive,” Rhoades said. “But it won’t be a matter of if there will be a positive test, it will be a matter of when there will be one. We’re blessed that we have a real good thoughtful infectious disease response plan made up by medical professionals and athletic trainers.”
If a player tests positive, he will be required to quarantine for 10 days and have three days without fever. Medical professionals will trace primary and secondary contacts with that player to determine if the infection has spread.
Since it will take 48 hours for coronavirus tests to come back, Rhoades doesn’t expect for the players who arrive Monday for testing to begin workouts until Wednesday.
“There’s an extensive process for all of it,” Rhoades said. “We’ve also identified our vulnerable population, people who have heart conditions, asthma and diabetes. That includes players, coaches, staff, and others.”
Under NCAA rules, Baylor coach Dave Aranda and his coaching staff won’t be allowed to instruct players during the voluntary workout sessions.
Strength and conditioning coach Corey Campbell and his staff will oversee workouts and make sure Baylor’s weight room is disinfected to high standards to combat the spread of the virus. Rhoades expects no more than 24 people to be allowed in the weight room at a time.
Additionally, all other coronavirus fighting measures will be in effect during workouts, including social distancing of six feet, wearing face coverings and thorough hand washing. The players will also be instructed to practice these measures elsewhere after they finish workouts.
“We created a campaign that we’re beginning to share with the student-athletes and the staff called Reunited,” Rhoades said. “This is an idea to protect yourself and care for others. We’ll have them wear facemasks, social distance and wash hands while they’re here, but they need to follow those guidelines when they’re not here as well so they don’t put their teammates at risk. We have a responsibility to care for the team and the community.”
On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council is expected to approve an extended six-week preseason football practice plan beginning by the last week of July. The proposal was passed by the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee during the past week.
Traditionally, teams are allowed four weeks of practice leading up to the season opener.
During the two-week period beginning in late July, schools are expected to be allowed eight hours per week of strength and conditioning, six hours per week of team meetings and six hours per week of walk-throughs, which adds up to 20 hours per week.
The committee clarified that schools can have flexibility in determining how to split up that time, provided they do not exceed four hours per day.
Beginning in August, teams are expected to begin the traditional four weeks of practices leading into the season opener.
After spring drills were canceled due to the coronavirus, the Baylor coaching staff held virtual meetings with players throughout the spring. So any extra time that Aranda and his staff can spend with the team this summer will be valuable for the first-year head coach.
Rhoades doesn’t know yet how much social distancing will be necessary for fans at games, but he’s hopeful for at least 50 percent stadium capacity.
“We’re anticipating that there will be fans at games, but I certainly don’t think there will be full capacity,” Rhoades said. “I would say I’m cautiously optimistic that a full season will be played.”
Coronavirus testing for football players will give Baylor medical professionals an idea of what to expect when other teams begin returning to campus in July. The Big 12 will allow volleyball, soccer and cross country athletes to return to campus for voluntary workouts July 1, and all other student-athletes may return July 15.
“We’ll test the football players and then hit the pause button and see how everything goes,” Rhoades said. “We’ll see if we did it as well as possible and if we need to make improvements. Then we’ll start tinkering with the fall sports programs at the first of July.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.