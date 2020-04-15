Baylor wide receiver Marques Jones and fullback Koby Bullard were named to the 2020 National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Hampshire Honor Society.

Jones has a 3.92 grade point average as an electrical and computer engineering major. He graduated in May 2019 with his undergraduate degree and currently is working on a master’s degree while doing research for the Navy in Baylor’s Neuromorphic and Robotics Lab.

On the field, Jones played in 36 career games and made a career-high 21 receptions and two touchdowns for the Bears in 2018.

Bullard has a 3.52 GPA as a management major and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in information systems. He appeared in all 14 games in 2020 for the Bears as a fullback and 28 during his career.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments