The Baylor football program landed its first 2021 verbal commitment as Cypress Ranch cornerback Romario Noel announced his decision late Tuesday night.
The 6-2, 194-pound Noel, who isn’t rated by Rivals.com, has recorded 10 tackles with two for loss and a pass breakup through four games this season.
Cy Ranch is off to a 2-2 start, including a 1-1 record in District 14-6A.
Nets’ Irving has facial fracture after getting elbowed
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving is hurt before his Nets career even begins.
Irving sustained a left side facial fracture after being elbowed during a pickup game, and the Nets said Wednesday the All-Star point guard is listed as day to day.
Irving was hurt Tuesday in one of the final workouts before the team opens training camp. The injury came less than an hour before general manager Sean Marks and coach Kenny Atkinson were scheduled to address the media, and Atkinson instead skipped the press conference to accompany Irving for evaluation.
Brooklyn opens training camp on Saturday.
Irving was signed in July after two seasons in Boston. He has had to wear a mask previously during games to protect a facial fracture, including early in the 2017-18 season after he was elbowed by former teammate Aron Baynes.
AP: Gordon to end holdout Thursday
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Running back Melvin Gordon will end his holdout and report to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because he wasn’t at liberty to publicly discuss the situation. The running back has been absent since the start of training camp due to a contract dispute.
Gordon is not expected to play Sunday when the Chargers (1-2) travel to Miami (0-3). Los Angeles’ next two games after the Dolphins are at home against Denver and Pittsburgh.
“I don’t think you walk in camp and just play right away. You can run and do all the drills you want but it is hard to simulate real football,” coach Anthony Lynn said before practice Wednesday.
Gordon was slated to make $5.6 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. That amount decreased by approximately $329,412 for each game he misses. Gordon also is subject to fines of up to $40,000 under the collective-bargaining agreement for each day he missed training camp.
General manager Tom Telesco suspended contract talks with Gordon’s agents until after the season. Gordon was seeking an extension of $13 million to $14.4 million per season, which was equivalent to deals signed by Todd Gurley, David Johnson and Le’Veon Bell. The Chargers offered around $10 million per year.
Epstein not eyeing return to Red Sox
PITTSBURGH — Theo Epstein says he has no plans of returning to the Boston Red Sox.
Speculation in Boston has centered on Epstein possibly replacing Dave Dombrowski, who was fired Sept. 8 as the president of baseball operations for the Red Sox. Epstein is finishing his eighth season as the Chicago Cubs’ president of baseball operations.
“There is nothing to the story,” Epstein said Wednesday night before the Cubs played the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Epstein oversaw Boston’s baseball operations for eight seasons from 2003-10 before leaving to join the Cubs. The Red Sox won the World Series in 2004, their first title since 1918, then won again in 2007.
“I have a lot of great relationships with people who work for the Red Sox and I wish them the very best but there is nothing more to it,” Epstein said.
Manager Joe Maddon’s five-year contract expires at the end of the season. Epstein declined to answer questions about Maddon’s future, saying “I want to leave that between Joe and I for now.”
