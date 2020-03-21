Baylor’s hearing before the NCAA infractions panel scheduled for April has been postponed, sources told CBS Sports.

The NCAA has essentially eliminated in-person contact at its Indianapolis headquarters through May 31 due to the coronavirus.

The Baylor football program faces allegations of major violations following the university’s sexual assault scandal during the Art Briles’ era. Briles was fired in May 2016.

The infractions panel typically releases its final report six to eight weeks after the hearing. The NCAA doesn’t publicly comment on cases until the final report is released.

