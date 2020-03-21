Baylor’s hearing before the NCAA infractions panel scheduled for April has been postponed, sources told CBS Sports.
The NCAA has essentially eliminated in-person contact at its Indianapolis headquarters through May 31 due to the coronavirus.
The Baylor football program faces allegations of major violations following the university’s sexual assault scandal during the Art Briles’ era. Briles was fired in May 2016.
The infractions panel typically releases its final report six to eight weeks after the hearing. The NCAA doesn’t publicly comment on cases until the final report is released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.