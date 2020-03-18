The Baylor football program has canceled both Pro Day on March 25 and the Green and Gold scrimmage on April 18 at McLane Stadium following the coronavirus outbreak.
The Big 12 announced last week that spring football practice would be postponed through at least March 29. Baylor hasn’t yet canceled spring football drills altogether even though the university has gone to online classes for the rest of the spring semester.
Pro Day traditionally gives Baylor’s potential NFL players a chance to show their skills to pro scouts, and has been held at the Allison Indoor Practice Facility and the adjacent practice fields.
The NFL Draft is still scheduled for April 23-25, but public events connected with the draft in Las Vegas have been canceled.
