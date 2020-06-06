In the spring of 2011, Robert Griffin III overheard some Baylor teammates in the throes of a debate about the best quarterbacks in college football.
Was it 2010 Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton? How about Stanford’s Andrew Luck? Maybe it was versatile Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor or Boise State’s Kellen Moore who had put up some unbelievable passing numbers for three years.
One name that didn’t come up was the guy eavesdropping on the conversation.
“I’m sitting there listening and felt disrespected,” Griffin said. “One of the guys turned around and asked me, ‘Hey RG, who would you take?’ I looked him straight in the face and said ‘I’d take me.’ By the end of the year, I’m going to prove to you I’m the quarterback you should have taken.”
Griffin made good on his promise.
So good that he became the only Heisman Trophy winner in Baylor history.
So good that his phenomenal 2011 season led to the Washington Redskins picking him second overall in the 2012 NFL draft.
So good that his statue now stands outside of McLane Stadium.
Following that transcendent season, Griffin was the clear choice as the Bears’ offensive player of the decade on a team selected by the Tribune-Herald and members of the Baylor athletic department.
Defensive lineman James Lynch is the defensive player of the decade after making consensus All-America and earning Big 12 defensive player of the year in 2019. Kicker Aaron Jones is the specialist of the decade after setting a school record with 451 points from 2010-13.
Baylor had a string of gifted quarterbacks during the decade, including Nick Florence, Bryce Petty, Seth Russell and most recently Charlie Brewer. But nobody made such a program changing impact as Griffin.
The success Griffin and the Bears enjoyed in 2010-11 under former coach Art Briles went a long way toward Baylor upgrading from Floyd Casey Stadium to its new home on the Brazos River.
“Coach said we’re going to Baylor to do something that’s never been done before, and we did,” Griffin said. “You want to leave the program better than you found it. Would I rather play in that stadium? No doubt. But if we didn’t go through those things, these kids wouldn’t have the opportunity to have the stadium.”
When Baylor signed Griffin out of Copperas Cove High School before the 2008 season after he had originally committed to Houston, the Bears had gone 12 straight years without a winning season. During most of those dismal years, the Bears finished at the bottom of the Big 12.
But Griffin gave the Bears hope as he showed his passing and running skills along with some spectacular athletic moves as a freshman during a 4-8 season. The Bears expected 2009 to be their breakthrough year, but Griffin’s season-ending knee injury in the third game led to another 4-8 finish.
With Griffin returning stronger than ever, the Bears earned their first bowl appearance in 16 years with a 7-6 season in 2010 that ended with a loss to Illinois in the Texas Bowl.
The Bears clinched bowl eligibility with a 47-42 homecoming win over Kansas State on Oct. 23 as Griffin threw for a then career-high 404 yards and four touchdowns. Jubilant Baylor fans stormed the field at Floyd Casey Stadium after the game.
“I don’t think the LSUs or Michigans, Ohio States or Florida States of this world can understand what a big deal that was,” Griffin said. “I had barely been alive 16 years, but I understood the burden of those years were on us to go ahead and win and end the bowl drought. What a gorilla that was on our backs before we became a winner.”
With Griffin performing at an even higher level, the Bears improved to 10-3 in 2011 and capped the season with a 67-56 win over Washington in the Alamo Bowl. Griffin was spectacular as he completed 72.4 percent of his passes for 4,293 yards and 37 touchdowns with just six interceptions while also rushing for 699 yards and 10 scores.
His Heisman moment came in a 45-38 win over Oklahoma on Nov. 19 when he scrambled to escape pressure and fired a 34-yard pass to Terrance Williams for the winning touchdown with eight seconds remaining.
“I was moving to the left and threw to the right,” Griffin said. “Terrance ran a vertical route and broke off to the right and I threw the ball. Terrance caught the ball and the crowd erupted. If I had thrown it a split second later it wouldn’t have been a touchdown.”
Griffin’s name is all over Baylor’s record book as he set 26 single-season, 20 career and eight single-game records. His 67.1 career completion percentage, 10,366 yards passing and 78 touchdown passes are all school records.
Forgoing his senior year, Griffin’s skills translated to the NFL as he earned offensive rookie of the year for the Redskins in 2012. Since then, Griffin has weathered some injuries to become a backup quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens.
“The dude has the ability to take over a game by himself,” said linebacker Elliot Coffey after Griffin’s dramatic 2011 performance against Oklahoma. “And you saw it.”
While Baylor’s dynamic offenses overshadowed its defenses throughout the decade, the Bears produced two Big 12 defensive players of the year.
Dominating the interior up front, former Waco High star Andrew Billings was an Associated Press first-team All-American and earned Big 12 co-defensive player of the year in 2015.
But Lynch was voted Baylor’s defensive player of the decade after a consensus All-America 2019 season in which he was named Big 12 defensive player of the year.
Lynch had been a force since he stepped on campus as he made freshman All-America in 2017 and first-team all-Big 12 in 2018. But the defensive lineman became even more dominant as a junior as he led the Big 12 and set a Baylor record with 13.5 sacks while making 19.5 tackles for loss.
Combining strength with remarkable quickness for a big man, Lynch finished his career with a school-record 22 sacks in just three seasons.
“You just want to be a force,” Lynch said. “Especially for a defensive lineman, it’s just being disruptive and making things happen. Whenever they turn on the tape, it’s like who is No. 93?”
Like Griffin in 2012, Lynch decided to forgo his senior season and was chosen in the fourth round of the 2020 draft by the Minnesota Vikings.
Former Baylor coach Matt Rhule’s coaching staff always emphasized preparing players for the NFL. Lynch believes he learned a great deal from former Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow and defensive line coach Frank Okam that will fuel his NFL career.
“I got some wisdom from Coach Snow and Coach Okam that has given me an advantage and has taught me to be prepared for situations,” Lynch said. “Coach Rhule and Coach Snow wanted us to be professionals and to be accountable, and not just on the football field. The biggest thing I learned was to be tough, give it your all, and always be prepared to hit somebody.”
During the Briles era, the Bears scored at a prolific rate. That meant kicker Aaron Jones was on the field a lot.
Jones scored a school-record 451 points from 2010-13, which is 132 more than Baylor’s second-most productive kicker, Chris Callahan, from 2014-16. Jones holds the Baylor record with 59 field goals and set an NCAA record with 274 points after touchdowns.
Before 2010, the Bears had never produced a 100-point scorer in any season. But Jones surpassed the mark four times with 103 points in 2010, 105 in 2011, 119 in 2012 and 124 in 2013.
Jones’ .628 field goal accuracy ranks 10th in school history, and he didn’t just hit chip shots. His five field goals of 50 yards or longer are the most in school history, and he hit 10 field goals to end the first half of games. In 2013, he set an NCAA record by nailing all 82 of his PAT attempts.
Briles once said Jones was nicknamed Stork because those birds stayed calm. For four years, Jones always appeared calm at the most critical moments and set a bunch of records in the process.
