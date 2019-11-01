After a mediocre regular season, Baylor will try to win the Big 12 soccer tournament beginning Sunday at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City.

Seventh-seeded Baylor (8-7-3, 4-5) will face second-seeded Texas Tech in the first round at 5:30 p.m. The Red Raiders (14-2-2, 6-1-2) beat Baylor, 2-0, on Oct. 25 in Waco.

No. 1 Oklahoma State will meet No. 8 Oklahoma at 11:30 a.m., No. 5 Kansas will face No. 4 West Virginia at 2 p.m., and No. 3 Texas plays No. 6 TCU at 8 p.m. The semifinals will be held Friday and the championship game Nov. 10.

