Following Monday’s NCAA ruling allowing spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility, Baylor coaches are gearing up for 2021 to feature expanded rosters that could result in some of the strongest teams in school history.

Seniors in spring sports have the option to return since their 2020 seasons were cut short due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. In an unprecedented move, the NCAA will allow those seniors to return with the same scholarship package that they had this spring.

“We’re going to have a team that will be able to do something special,” said Baylor women’s tennis coach Joey Scrivano. “We will have a loaded team. Rarely in women’s tennis do you feel you have reserve players, so it will be really different.”

Despite the estimated $375 million in financial losses that college athletic programs across the country took with the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournament, Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said the university will be able to fund the added scholarships the athletic program will need with this year’s seniors returning in 2020-21.

“From an economic standpoint, we’re blessed,” Rhoades said. “We’ve obviously had real good budget years the last four years. I think when we thought this could be a possibility, we adjusted our budget and set money aside, and we’ll be able to accommodate as needed.”

Coaches in spring sports across the board will leave it up to the seniors to decide whether they want to return. Incoming recruits will have to decide if they still want to compete on a roster that will look much different than the one they envisioned in 2021 before the coronavirus outbreak.

“This will potentially allow for teams with some real quality student-athletes, not just athletically but also academically,” Rhoades said. “The chemistry and the culture will be really competitive. The reality is that coaches will need to have some really transparent conversations with student-athletes. Some (incoming recruits) might have been looking forward to a senior being gone and taking that spot. It will be a challenge to the coaches and student-athletes to discuss that this is what it’s going to look like.”

Following an injury-plagued 18-31 season in 2019, the Baylor softball team had bounced back into the Top 25 this season with a 19-5 record before its season was canceled in mid-March.

But next year’s team could be even stronger with senior all-Big 12 pitcher Gia Rodoni, second baseman Nicky Dawson and shortstop Taylor Ellis all indicating to Baylor coach Glenn Moore that they want to return in 2021. All-Big 12 senior outfielder Kyla Walker has announced that she won’t return while senior first baseman Goose McGlaun is undecided.

With five talented freshmen coming into the program, the Lady Bears will have a loaded roster.

“This is a great group of seniors, and next year would have been a rebuilding year for us because we were certainly getting contributions from all of these kids,” Moore said. “But to have the opportunity to come back and play another year, especially for our seniors, I think was huge. Every one of these kids is special in their own right, and can compete on the highest level.”

With Baylor switching to online classes for the spring semester and Waco under shelter-in-place orders, Moore has been in constant long distance communication with both his returning players and incoming recruits.

He’s assured his five incoming players that their scholarships will still be intact, but has made sure they understand that the return of this year’s seniors will make competition for playing time much more difficult when they arrive.

“We already had a big roster,” Moore said. “Every upperclassman was expecting attrition to take place and maybe have more opportunity for playing time. It’s going to be more competition. More competition means you improve your game. Just get here and expect a lot of great intrasquad games where the cream will rise to the top, and we’ll put together a pretty good product on the field.”

From a college baseball perspective, the NCAA ruling took a step toward answering some questions. But the unknowns still abound with regard to how coaches will manage their potentially overloaded rosters.

“It was a pretty blanket statement that (the NCAA) made,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “So, I think there are a lot of details in the weeds that we need to kind of sift out because there’s a lot of things that, unfortunately, play a big role in some of these kids’ decisions.”

One such question mark hanging over the sport’s head relates to the Major League Draft. MLB has floated the idea of limiting the 2020 draft to five or 10 rounds. That’s a dramatic decrease from the usual 40-round format, meaning that a lot less players are likely to have the option to turn pro.

“A lot of things have happened here in the past week that have really changed the landscape of college baseball,” Rodriguez said. “With it possibly being only five to 10 rounds, that’s really going to limit the amount of guys being drafted and the possibility of signing free agents. It kind of leaves a lot up in the air and unknown. This is all very new ground to all of us. We’re trying to figure that out as we go.

“We have some guys we thought were going to be able to go in the draft fairly high. With this, we still think they’re going to get drafted high, but at the same time we’re not sure what the aspect of it looks like. Now with this NCAA rendering, they get a year back, so they have another year of leverage. It’s going to change a lot with regards to how guys make their decisions – where they get drafted, if they get drafted, and the decision to come back as well.”

Baylor had eight seniors on the 2020 roster – catcher Andy Thomas, pitchers Paul Dickens, Ryan Leckich, Logan Freeman, Luke Boyd and Hayden Kettler, outfielder Hunter Seay, and infielder/outfielder Mack Mueller.

The team’s top draft prospect is probably junior shortstop Nick Loftin, who was named Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year.

Rodriguez said that he has had “overview” conversations with his upperclassmen about returning, but he wanted them to wait until the NCAA ruling came down before they made any big decisions about their future. He expects that in the coming weeks, he’ll get a clearer picture of what next year’s roster will look like.

“I didn’t want them to get their hopes up and then have it get crushed as some decisions were made,” Rodriguez said. “So for us, we’re going to sit together as a coaching staff and get an understanding of where we are and how it looks. But these seniors have been paramount to who we are as a coaching staff and our team and their success, and I would love to have every one of them back.

“But I also know it’s just not my decision. There are parents who have to pay (for tuition) and there are things that really have to happen alongside that before all those decisions are made.”

Like most spring sports, college baseball operates with equivalency scholarships. The NCAA allows 11.7 baseball scholarships, meaning that most of the players are on partial scholarships that are supplemented by academic and other types of scholarships. Ultimately, many spring sports athletes’ families partially fund their scholarships.

However, women’s tennis allows eight full scholarships. With seniors Angelina Shakhraichuk and Jessica Hinojosa indicating that they will return next year, Baylor could have 10 scholarship players on board since Scrivano plans to bring in two more players.

“I was thrilled that they’re both coming back,” Scrivano said. “There was some anxiety about whether or not that they’d get the year back. But their experience is invaluable.”

Baylor track and field coach Todd Harbour expects many of his seniors to return and is looking forward to the competition next fall and spring.

But he understands that they will have tough decisions to make because many track athletes have to fund part of their scholarships. Though he’s communicated with them long distance, he wants to have face-to-face conversations with them before any final decisions are made.

“You always want to do what’s right for the student-athlete, and there are financial costs to consider and things like that,” Harbour said. “I think at some point a lot of them will want to come back, but I want to have a face-to-face conversation with them. With seniors coming back, the change in competition for the team will be dynamic.”