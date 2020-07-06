Former Baylor basketball standouts Isaiah Austin and Tweety Carter shined in the spotlight of The Basketball Tournament on Sunday night. But it wasn’t enough for their team to advance.
Austin scored 17 points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked three shots, while Carter pitched in 11 points for Heartfire.
However, the Men of Mackey prevailed 85-79 over Heartfire in the opening round game at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
The Men of Mackey, made up mostly of former Purdue players, got a big boost from guard Justin Dentmon, who poured in 32 points. Former Boilermaker big man Isaac Haas posted 11 point and 10 rebounds.
The single-elimination tournament began Saturday with four games and will conclude with the championship game July 14 at 6 p.m. with the winner taking a million dollar prize.
The teams are comprised of professionals who have played in basketball leagues around the world. Many fans in the United States will know the players from their college basketball days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.