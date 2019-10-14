SAN ANTONIO – Former Baylor All-America Golfer Jimmy Walker was inducted into the Texas Golf Hall of Fame Monday, the first BU golfer ever so honored, but said while he has struggled with Lyme Disease over the last two years, he has put his time away from golf to good use.
“Man, Baylor football has been fun to watch on TV this year,” Walker said before the afternoon induction ceremony at historic Brackenridge Park Golf Course, Texas’ first public golf course.
Walker has had the illness since winning the PGA Championship in 2016, his first major championship and the only BU golfer to win one of golf’s four majors. While the illness has affected his play, Walker said he is looking to a career renewal in 2020 as he feels as healthy as he has in years.
“This is a nice honor to be recognized by your home state for golf, along with being recognized by Baylor University for their athletic hall of fame, but I have really done it all in my career,” he said.
“I’ve got my (PGA Tour) card, I’ve lost my card, I’ve won at every level, I’ve played Ryder Cup, President’s Cup, made big putts, won big events. I was ranked as high at 9th in the world and at age 40, I still want to do it again.”
With most of the major golf tournaments over for the year and Walker not qualified for the season-ending President’s Cup in Australia, he said he hasn’t missed many BU football wins via TV, including every second of the thrilling double OT homecoming win over Texas Tech last weekend.
“I haven’t been back to campus yet, but we’re talking about coming back for the Baylor-Texas game if we can work it out. When I was there, beating Texas in football always made it a good year.”
Walker recently started with a new golf teacher Matt Killen, who has worked with Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and J.B. Holmes among others, to get ready for the 2020 season and has stayed in close contact with Baylor golf coach Mike McGraw.
“We text a lot back and forth and I keep up to date on the program. They have a lot of good players now and that leads to good results. They just need to finish it out at the end. I’m sure college golf has changed a lot since I was there.”
Among the changes he has yet to see is the new and modern Billy Williams golf practice center on campus, possible another side trip during the Baylor-Texas weekend.
Judging by on-course performances, 2019 was his worst PGA Tour performance in more than a decade with lows in top ten finishes (zero) and top 25 finishes (three), his lowest numbers since 2008.
“Everything happens for a reason; I really believe that. I got sick right after I won the PGA Championship, but that gave me a five-year exemption. If I hadn’t done that, I might be out of a job right now,” Walker said.
“Golf beat me up pretty good last year and the end of 2018, so I’m taking it easy now, working with Matt, resting and getting healthy. I may not play anymore this fall, but I will be ready to play in Sony (Hawaii) and all the West Coast tournaments I love in the winter and go from there.”
Walker is the 40th Texas PGA Tour player to be inducted into the TGHOF located at Brackenridge Park and the 11th PGA Championship winner, by far the most of any major golf championship.
“I know I can get back because I’ve done it before. I’ve been on a real strict diet and I’ve lost 10-20 pounds and I’ve added it back with muscle,” he added.
Walker said he will likely watch some of the President’s Cup this winter from Australia on TV, but a big motivation for his renewed game would be to return to the U.S. Ryder Cup team next fall at Whistling Straits Golf Resort, in Kohler, Wisconsin.
He attended Rickie Fowler’s wedding recently and was reunited with many of his previous President’s Cup and Ryder Cup teammates, further fueling his competitive desire.
“I’ve played in two Ryder Cup teams and one President's Cup and I love the team game. I’ve played some really good golf in the past and that’s what I know I can do again. I’m taking is easy for now, but that’s a huge goal of mine.”
Besides there is plenty of Baylor football to watch.
